Mamamu berates INEC over ward delineation in Ogbe-Ijoh

By Jimitota Onoyume

A political leader in Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom, Delta State, Chief Bene Youkore Mamamu, has criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for allegedly manipulating its ward re-delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency to the detriment of Ogbe-Ijoh.

In a press statement circulated in Warri, Mamamu claimed that INEC had unjustly reassigned some wards originally belonging to Ogbe-Ijoh to other areas. He warned that the community would not hesitate to seek legal redress over what he described as a blatant injustice.

“INEC shortchanged communities in Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom by unjustly allocating their wards to other communities. This move effectively reduced the number of wards for Ogbe-Ijoh, which originally had four,” Mamamu said.

“We are prepared to take action against INEC for reallocating our communities to others, thereby reducing Ogbe-Ijoh’s wards. We demand an immediate correction of this daylight robbery of our political rights,” he added.

Mamamu further alleged that INEC’s decision to allocate only two wards to Ogbe-Ijoh—despite the community’s significantly larger population—was a calculated attempt to undermine its political influence.

“Ogbe-Ijoh, with its robust population, deserves a fairer allocation of wards that reflects its size and needs. We will not allow our rights to be trampled upon. We will fight this decision with all our might. This political deprivation is unacceptable,” he declared.