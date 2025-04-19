Mali banks suspend strike after deal with junta

Banks and gas stations that had gone on strike in Mali called off their action on Friday after reaching an agreement with the junta, the union and the government said.

The National Union of Banks, Insurance Companies, Financial Institutions, Retailers, and Gas Stations (Synabef) had stopped work on Thursday to demand the release of three union members arrested a month ago and to advocate better working conditions.

The Sahel country has been under military rule since quickfire coups in 2020 and 2021 and has been mired in a serious security crisis since 2012.

A joint statement from Synabef and an office attached to the prime minister’s announced “the suspension of the strike order” late Friday, following a meeting between the union and a government delegation led by Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga.

“We have reached agreement on the 15 points of demand. The Synabef board has decided to suspend its strike action”, the statement said without providing further details.

A union source told AFP on Friday that the three arrested members would be released “on Tuesday (or) Wednesday at the latest”.

AFP