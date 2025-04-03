Makinde to Police Cadets: Be good ambassadors of Oyo

IBADAN — GOVERNOR ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, urged cadets from the state in the Regular Course 7 of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, to be good ambassadors of the state and agents of change wherever they may find themselves.

He advised them to be alive and committed to their chosen career and to take up responsibilities without any reservation.

The governor stated this at the Executive Chamber, Office of the Governor, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, while receiving the 39 Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASPs, of the Course, who were in the state for one-month mandatory internship.

He said that he had worked with great minds in the police who had demonstrated loyalty, commitment and professionalism to his government.

Governor Makinde commended the officers, while also appreciating the Oyo State Police Command for its efforts in keeping the state safe and secure.

He said: “To the Oyo State Indigene Cadets in the Regular Course 7, I would like to encourage you and pray that you will make a success of this career you have chosen.”

He added, “I wish you well and I want to urge you to be good ambassadors of the state. You should be a change agent wherever you find yourselves.

“I won’t allow this kind of opportunity to go without saying thank you to the CP and other Senior Police Officers here.

“You are doing marvellously well in keeping this state safe and secure. On behalf of the government and the people of Oyo State, I want to say thank you for keeping the state safe.

“Let me also say that I have worked with some great minds within the police. My first assignment in the public domain was as a governor of the state.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Johnson Adenola, appreciated the governor for his support of the command.

Also speaking on behalf of the Oyo State Regular Course 7 Cadet Contingent, ASP Adeniran Theophilus lauded the governor’s developmental strides in the state, assuring that he and his colleagues would keep the flag flying high.