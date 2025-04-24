LP crisis: I’m still National Chairman, there’s no controversy – Abure

Abure

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barr. Julius Abure, has insisted that the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the party’s leadership tussle neither removed him from office nor did it declare his seat vacant.

Abure who spoke through the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said this at a media briefing in Abuja, on Thursday.

He accused some party leaders who were desperate to appropriate power to themselves of deliberately misinterpreting the judgment in a bid to mislead the public.

Abure said, “The Supreme Court contrary to speculations actually reaffirmed the National Convention of the Party held on the 27th of March 2024 at Nnewi when it stated thus:The reason for the non-justiciability of internal disputes of a political party is simple, and that is that in the eyes of the law, a political party is a corporate entity with its constitution, rules, regulations, and guidelines which are binding on members who having joined freely have consented to be so bound (See Abegunde Vs. Ondo State House of Assembly & Ors. (2015) LPELR-24588 (SC).)

“The internal affairs of a political party can be defined as matters, situation in which only the political party to the exclusion of others can make decisions. It means that the Constitution of the Party must hold sway and be followed in all matters.

“Flowing from the above the constitution have created organs which makes decision for the party. such organs are the National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Council (NEC) and the National Convention. The constitution have equally spelt out the functions of these organs.

“Accordingly, in line with the internal mechanism of the party, the current NWC of the party was elected on the 27th of March 2024 in a National Convention.

“The Supreme Court admonished the Party members to respect the Constitution of their party when it stated thus; Political Parties have put in place diverse kinds of internal dispute resolution mechanisms to handle any matter arising from disputes among members.

“Political parties and their members should therefore have faith in the internal dispute resolution mechanisms prescribed in their party constitution.

“Having subscribed to the membership of a political party, a member of a political party has by his membership agreed to be bound by the constitution and the decision of the party contained in its guidelines.

“So, the politician must comply with the provisions of the party constitution on how disputes over the internal affairs of the party can be resolved in keeping with the legal doctrine that the internal affairs of a political party are non-justiceable and therefore not subject to the judicial powers of the courts..”

“I agree entirely with the above. Political parties must learn to adhere to their constitution and guidelines in the conduct of their domestic affairs”.

The party Chairman further said, “Consequently, we admonished Alex Otti the Governor of Abia State, and Peter Obi former presidential Candidate of our party in 2023 General Election who are the protagonists of the current division in the Party to hear the Supreme Court loud and clear.

“Prior to the National Convention, the Party fulfilled all legal requirements to hold a valid National Convention in line with the Party Constitution, Electoral Act, and the 1999 Constitution.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Article 14 (2) (b) of the party’s constitution provides:

“Shall cause to be issued notices of meetings of the National Convention, National Executive Council, the National Working Committee in consultation with the National Chairman.

“Section 82(1), of the Electoral Act, 2022, provides; ‘Every registered political party shall give the commission at least 21 days notice of any convention, congress, conference or meeting convened for the purpose of of “merger” and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidate for any elective offices specified under this Act”.

“82(2)(a) of the Electoral Act, 2022, also provides; ‘The commission may, with or without prior notice to the political party attend and observe any convention, congress, conference or meeting which is convened by a political party for the purpose of –“Electing members of its executive committees of other governing bodies;

“Article 1.1.3 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations provides;

“The National Chairman and National Secretary of the party shall sign the notice of meetings, conventions, or congresses and submit same to the Commission”.

According to him, “In line with the above and NEC directives, notices for the National Convention was issued on the 4th of December 2023, subsequent notices for change of date and venue were given on 14/03/2024 and 21/03/2024 respectively.

“The Convention was held on the 27th of March 2024, this is why we have consistently stated that there was no vacuum in leadership of the Party. tenure did not expire before new Convention was held.

“We are happy that the Supreme Court have vindicated us by reminding all and sundry that issues relating to the leadership of the Party is a domestic affair. Okoro JSC stated it clearly.”