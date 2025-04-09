LP Crisis: Gov. Otti submits Supreme Court judgment to INEC

Gov Otti

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has officially submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment regarding the leadership of the Labour Party (LP).

The 48-page judgment had removed Julius Abure as the national chairman of LP. However, Abure, the embattled party leader, maintained that the judgment did not dissolve the National Working Committee (NWC) he led, and he rejected the authority of the Nenadi Esther Usman-led Caretaker Committee to take over the party’s affairs.

INEC confirmed the submission through a tweet on its ‘X’ handle, stating, “A high-level delegation of the Labour Party LP, led by Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti, on Wednesday visited the headquarters of INEC in Abuja to discuss key developments within the party.”

During the visit, Governor Otti formally presented a Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgment. He emphasized that the purpose of the meeting was to ensure clarity, mutual understanding, and alignment with INEC on the party’s current leadership structure.

The delegation was received by INEC’s Acting Chairman, Mr. Sam Olumekun, and other National Commissioners. Both parties discussed ways to enhance collaboration and strengthen democratic principles. Mr. Olumekun reiterated INEC’s commitment to neutrality, transparency, and the rule of law in fulfilling its constitutional duties.