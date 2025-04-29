Lokpobiri attributes NNPCL, Caverton, Stenabulk joint venture to Tinubu’s foresight in industry reforms

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has lauded the Joint Venture (JV) between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Caverton Offshore Support Group, and Stenabulk as a bold step toward enhancing shipping operations, strengthening local content, and driving economic growth through strategic industry alignment.

In a statement signed by Nneamaka Okafor, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Minister, Senator Lokpobiri emphasised the importance of cross-sector collaboration in achieving national profitability goals.

“For us to maximise expected profitability and deliver long-term value to the nation, every sector of the industry must be actively firm and aligned with one another,” the Minister stated. He noted that the JV represents a practical example of the government’s local content aspirations becoming reality.

He expressed satisfaction with Caverton, an indigenous firm, in the partnership. “I am pleased to see a Nigerian company at the heart of this strategic partnership. It is not only a reflection of our commitment to inclusive development but also ensures national participation – something that strongly aligns with our Local Content policy. This initiative will boost the economy by ensuring revenue retention within our borders.”

Chief Operating Officer of Caverton Offshore Support Group, Mr. Olabode Makanjuola, affirmed the company’s readiness to deliver on the objectives of the joint venture. “We are proud to be a part of this collaboration. Caverton brings a strong understanding of local operations and a firm commitment to demonstrating that indigenous capacity can deliver world-class results.”

Echoing the enthusiasm, General Manager of Stenabulk, Mr. Fredrik Eriksson, described the partnership as “a unique opportunity to merge international shipping expertise with local operational strength. We are excited to collaborate with Caverton and NNPC to bring innovation and efficiency to the sector.”

Senator Lokpobiri commended NNPCL for their role in driving progress in the sector, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s foresight and leadership, noting that such reforms and partnerships are already yielding measurable progress. “This joint venture is a testament to the President’s vision. It reflects the kind of impact-driven collaboration that we believe will transform the energy sector and strengthen Nigeria’s economic position.”