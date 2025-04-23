Local traffic: Nigeria’s internet speed improves as IXPN hits 1Tbps per second

By Juliet Umeh

Internet users in Nigeria can expect faster and more reliable browsing as the Internet Exchange Point of

Nigeria, IXPN, today announced that it has achieved a landmark milestone, crossing 1 Terabit per second, 1Tbps, in peak domestic internet traffic.

1Tbps in peak domestic internet traffic means that at the busiest point of internet usage in Nigeria, local networks handled data at a rate of 1 trillion bits per second, without relying on international bandwidth. This milestone reflects a massive volume of locally exchanged data, enough to support over 1 million Zoom calls, stream HD videos for more than 200,000 users simultaneously, or transfer the contents of 50,000 smartphones in just one second. It highlights the significant progress in Nigeria’s internet infrastructure, enabling faster, more affordable, and efficient digital experiences across the country.

CEO of IXPN, Muhammed Rudman, described the milestone as more than just a number, calling it “a symbol of Nigeria’s digital maturity and united strides toward becoming a tech-driven nation.”

He added: “By keeping local internet traffic within Nigeria, we reduce costs, improve speeds, and support a thriving digital economy.”

According to him, “The impact of 1Tbps is significant: the capacity can support over 1 million simultaneous Zoom calls or allow more than 200,000 users to stream HD videos without buffering.

“It also enables the transfer of the entire content of 50,000 smartphones in a single second.

“Beyond speed, the milestone translates to real economic benefits. By localizing internet traffic, Nigeria reduces its reliance on costly international bandwidth, saving businesses millions of dollars annually. “This also enhances service delivery in key sectors like fintech, e-commerce, e-health, and education,” Rudman said.

“Reaching 1Tbps is just the beginning. We’re ready for the future of artificial intelligence, AI, Internet of Things, IoT, 5G, and beyond.”

Marketing Manager at IXPN, Raphael Iloka, also noted: “We’re not just routing data, we’re laying the foundation for Nigeria’s digital economy.”

Recent surveys show that some IXPN-connected networks now localize up to 70 percent of their traffic. The 1Tbps milestone reflects growing collaboration across stakeholders, including support from the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, and international partners like the Internet Society, ISOC, and IXPN’s dedicated technical team.

Moving forward, IXPN said it plans to scale its infrastructure to handle even greater capacity, extend connectivity to underserved areas, and partner with other African IXPs to strengthen the continent’s digital sovereignty.