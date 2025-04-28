Liverpool title parade to hold May 26

By Enitan Abdultawab

Liverpool, the 2024/2025 English Premiership champions, have announced May 26 as trophy parade day.

The Reds sealed the title after dismantling Tottenham Hotspur by five goals to one at Anfield, opening up an unassailable 15 points above second-placed Arsenal with five games to go.

Liverpool’s new coach, Arne Slot, now joins the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho, Manuel Pellegrini, Claudio Ranieri and Antonio Conte – all of whom won the EPL in their first seasons.

Now, the club has confirmed that the team will move out to celebrate the title with its fans on the 26th of May.

A statement from the club reads, “We’re delighted to officially invite Liverpool Football Club to parade around the city on 26 May.

“A Liverpool victory parade is more than football – it’s a celebration of our city’s pride, passion and community spirit.”

It is expected that the parade will last three to four hours, as the parade bus will set off from Allerton Maze and travel north on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover. Thereafter, the parade will move to Queens Drive, Mill Bank West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street, The Strand and will finish on Blundell Street.

Liverpool will draw the curtain on the season when they host Crystal Palace on the 25th of May.