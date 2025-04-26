Linda Ochugbua honoured at 2025 Business Women Hub conference

From left: Linda Ochugbua, Digital Sales Manager; Abiola Adelana, Head, Tourism Business at Sterling Bank; Dr. Morenike Basharu, CEO of Dewia Options Interior & Vice President, Business School, Netherlands Toastmasters Club; Emelda Usoro, Converner, Women Business Hub Conference; Ella George Uduku, Certified Management Consultant & Managing Partner at Hillbridge; Abimbola Balogun, Co-founder and Chief People Officer at So Fresh, during the women hub conference held recently in Lagos.

The 2025 Business Women Hub Conference, held on Wednesday, March 26, brought together influential women to discuss accelerating female inclusion in leadership and business.

Among the standout participants was Linda Ochugbua, Digital Sales Manager at BusinessDay, who contributed to key discussions and received an award for Outstanding Marketing Professional.

The event, themed: ‘Accelerating Female Inclusion: How, Why and Now,’ featured powerful speeches from industry leaders.

Speaking at the event, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on Establishments and Training, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Atanda, said: “Female inclusion in leadership, business, and society is no longer a question of if, but how fast we can close the gap. This conference is more than a gathering—it is a launchpad for action. Each of us has a role to play in advancing this movement. Let’s stand together, take bold steps, and shape a future where no woman is left behind. The time for change is now.”

Ochugbua moderated the panel session titled: ‘Female Inclusion: Empowering the Female CEO.’

Speaking passionately to attendees, Ochugbua said: “Don’t just attend and leave, then go online to complain about lack of support. You may not realise the power in this room. I was once a little girl from the other side of the alley—today, I’m here because people helped me, and I’ve helped others. So, make it a goal to leave with at least 10 contacts. Help each other. Champion each other.”

Ochugbua stressed the importance of clear communication in small businesses, noting that what’s in a founder’s mind isn’t always known by employees. She advised business owners to set clear processes, systems, and communication standards—covering customer interactions and internal operations—so the business can run smoothly even when staff changes occur.

Other highlights included addresses from Hansatu Adegbite and Nnenna Jacob-Ogogo, who emphasised that female inclusion is an economic necessity. Mrs. Imelda Usoro-Olaoye, Founder of Business Women Hub, reinforced the organisation’s commitment to empowering women through training, funding, and networking opportunities.

The conference also featured sessions on time management, wellness, and creativity in business, providing attendees with practical strategies for growth. With a strong call to action, the event reinforced the urgency of advancing women’s leadership in Nigeria’s evolving economy.