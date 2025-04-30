LG polls: Why we’ll support our own son—Ikeja rulers,leaders

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Traditional Ruler and Community Leaders in Ikeja have insisted on supporting, Prince Adeyinka Ilo, who picked the ticket to contest the chairmanship position in the local government elections.

Ilo had purchased the nomination form with the of N5.5million to contest for the coming local government chairmanship election.

The Regent of Ikeja, Prince Adekunle Apena, gave the disclosure on Tuesday at his Ikeja Palace during the official declaration of the aspirant.

Apena in his remarks appealed to the party leaders and All Progressive Congress (APC) Chieftains to recognise the Prince as the flag bearer of the party come July local government chairmanship election.

“We the community leaders in Ikeja with other stakeholders have resolved and insist to support our own son of the soil, Prince Adeyinka Ilo to succeed the present chairman Mojeed Balogun, who is also the son of the soil in Ikeja.

“We are appealing to the party leaders and Chieftains to consider our plight and anoint our candidate for the local government election.

“That’s why the community contributed money to purchase the nomination form for him to show our support for his aspiration,” the traditional ruler said.

Meanwhile Lateef Oluwaseyi, the Oluwo General of Ikeja also in his remarks appealed to the party leaders to give Prince Ilo the mandate of becoming the flag bearer of the party during the coming local council election in Lagos State.

He is tested and trusted, we know him and know his root, we will be comfortable working with him for development like the present chairman that’s why we are urging the party stakeholders to anoint our candidate.

Mrs Munirat Ibraheem the Akeweje of Ikeja, in her remarks also demanded the party to give the Prince the opportunity to be the flag bearer of the party.

Ibrahim added that Ilo would also perform well if given the mandate to become the council chairman.

Alhaji Olusola Coker, a Community Leader said that Ilo would be the best candidate to represent the party at the coming local government election.

Coker added that Prince Ilo would work according to the laid down legacy of his predecessor and follow the development trend in Ikeja local.

Mr Peter Izuchukwu, the Representative of Igbo Community in Ikeja said that his group also supported the aspirant’s ambition of becoming the council chairman.

“We are in full support of his ambition, we know him and trust him for he will continue the good work of his predecessor,” he said.

Prince Ilo while given his remarks thanked the community leaders, the chiefs and other groups for the trust and confidence they have in him to purchase the nomination form for him to become the council chairman.

“I assure you that I will not let you down, my priorities are mainly based on development and infrastructure and I promise I will fulfill them if given the mandate.

“And I urge you all to support our party to the funnest to ensure total victory during the election in July,” he said.