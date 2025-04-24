LG poll: Agege Hausa community backs Olasunkanmi as he picks nomination form

Members of Hausa Community in Agege have thrown their full support for Taiwo Olasunkanmi Chairmanship position as he picked his nomination form on Thursday.

Alhaji Sanni pikin, who led the Group to the aspirant said he was happy seeing olasunkanmi picking his form for the chairmanship position.

Pikin added that the aspirant has the full capacity to control the affairs of the council with his experience in both academic and social sector.

“We are happy to see him aspiring for the Chairmanship seat in Agege, as he is a well cultured individual with sense discipline and intelligent.

“We are sure that he will perform well if he was voted in as the council chairman in Agege,” he said.

Alhaji Zango Abubakarr, also a resident in the Morikaz Agege community said the aspirant was capable and intelligent to handle the local government administration.

Mr Taiwo Olasunkanmi, one of the leading aspirants of Agege Local Government Chairmanship position on Thursday picked up his nomination form as he promised dividends of democracy to grassroots residents.

Olasunkanmi in his remarks while picking the form at the APC party secretariat on Thursday in Lagos

​said that the major agenda for development in Agege would focus on three key areas.

According to him, the development will focus on infrastructure improvement, youth empowerment, and community engagement.

“My aim is to enhance the road networks, ensure reliable public services, and improve healthcare facilities.

“Additionally, I will prioritise initiatives that empower our youth through skill acquisition programmes and job creation opportunities.

“Community engagement will also be vital as I intend to establish regular town hall meetings to ensure the voices of Agege residents are heard and incorporated into our development plans,” he said.

Olasunkanmi also added that his primary area of concentration would be on infrastructure development and public service delivery.

The aspirant said he believed that a solid foundation of infrastructure such as roads, drainage systems, and public transportation would significantly improve the quality of life for our residents.

“I will also focus on enhancing education and healthcare services to ensure that all citizens have access to essential resources,” he said.

He appealed to the APC party Chieftains to allow level playing ground for aspirants at the coming local government Chairmanship election.