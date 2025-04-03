LG autonomy: Steal LG funds, go to jail – ICPC warns

…Moves to Block Diversion of Public Funds

…Raises Five Thematic Areas to Check Corruption in Accounting System

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Abuja – The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has vowed to prosecute any local government official caught engaging in corrupt practices as the new local government fiscal autonomy takes effect nationwide.

The warning was issued by ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu, at the unveiling of the Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Governments (ACPP-LG) in Abuja on Thursday. The initiative is aimed at preventing corruption across the 774 local government areas (LGAs) in the country.

As part of the new initiative, ICPC will closely monitor local government budgets and expenditures using five key areas to ensure transparency and accountability: Fiscal Transparency, Open Procurement, Human Resources Management, Corruption Control and Citizen Engagement in Budget Implementation.

Dr. Adamu explained that the program is designed to detect and prevent the misuse of public funds, ensuring that resources meant for local development are properly utilized in line with the recent Supreme Court ruling that restored financial autonomy to LGAs.

He further stated that the ICPC will collaborate with critical government agencies, civil society organizations, and law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with these accountability measures.

To curb corruption in the local government system, ICPC will deploy its investigative, prosecutorial, and regulatory functions to ensure compliance with anti-corruption laws.

“By focusing on these areas, we aim to strengthen governance structures, enhance service delivery, and restore public trust in local governments,” Dr. Adamu stated.

He emphasized that the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment of July 11, 2024, which grants financial autonomy to local governments, is a major opportunity for governance reform.

“This ruling ensures the direct disbursement of funds to local councils, eliminating undue state interference and creating a crucial opportunity for governance transformation,” he added.

Dr. Adamu warned that any local government official found diverting public funds will be prosecuted and face the full weight of the law.

Beyond enforcement, ICPC stressed the importance of collaboration with state governments, civil society organizations, and media partners to ensure accountability.

“State governments must support local councils to ensure smooth implementation of this reform without administrative bottlenecks. Civil society organizations and the media also have a crucial role to play in raising awareness and holding local governments accountable,” Dr. Adamu said.

He added that technology and social media will be leveraged to encourage citizen participation in monitoring local government projects and reporting corruption through ICPC’s official channels.

Senator Emmanuel Udende, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, assured that the National Assembly would support ICPC in its efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance at the local level.

Similarly, Prince Kayode Moshood Akiolu, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, condemned the longstanding practice where state governments hijack LG funds, depriving councils of the resources needed to serve their communities.

Akiolu assured that steps were being taken to correct these lapses and restore financial independence to LGAs, allowing them to function effectively for the benefit of the people.