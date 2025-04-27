Former militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo.

By Bayo Wahab

Former militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, better known as Tompolo, has urged northern political leaders to support President Bola Tinubu’s reelection in 2027.

Tompolo, who recently endorsed Tinubu for a second term, described the President as a good person with rich experience to take Nigeria to a higher level.

The Niger Delta leader called for support for the President in an interview with Arise Television amid Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s campaign for coalition against Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

In a bid to oust the president in the next election, the former Vice President, in collaboration with a former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and other northern political leaders, have been championing a coalition effort to take power from Tinubu and the ruling party in 2027.

However, in his appeal to the North, Tompolo said Tinubu should be allowed to spend eight years in power like his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who is a northerner.

The former militant leader promised to travel to all northern states to appeal to the people of the region to support Tinubu’s reelection.

He said, “We’ll do our part, even go out of our boundary to the northern part of Nigeria to talk to our brothers so that he will get his second tenure. Tinubu is a good person; he has the experience to bring this country to a higher level.

“I am travelling across all the northern states to appeal to them. Buhari spent eight years now. So, we don’t want anybody to cause any problem. Let Tinubu have his eight years too and go then we will look for another person. There is no need for anybody to say we have a monopoly of power. We must allow Tinubu to do his eight year, we will appeal to everybody and by the grace of God everybody will support us.”

Tompolo reiterated that traditional rulers in Delta State have endorsed the President for reelection.