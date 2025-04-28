Less privileged: SIL Foundation donates dialysis machines to Gbagada General Hospital

By Chioma Obinna

To alleviate the healthcare burden on vulnerable communities, the Stanley Inye Lawson SIL Foundation, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Ubile Charity Lawson, has donated critical dialysis equipment and medical supplies to Gbagada General Hospital.

The initiative aims to provide life-saving dialysis treatments to low-income patients at minimal or no cost.

The Stanley Inye Lawson (SIL) Foundation, named in honor of Ubile’s late father, delivered a dialysis machine, consumables, and spare parts to the hospital. During the handover, Lawson emphasized the foundation’s mission to prioritize underprivileged Nigerians who struggle to afford routine dialysis, which typically costs thousands of naira per session.

“Our goal is to ensure these machines serve those in dire need. We hope treatments can be offered for free or at significantly reduced rates, especially for patients who cannot bear the financial strain,” Lawson stated.

She acknowledged challenges such as operational costs like electricity but stressed that the donated consumables would help minimize expenses.

The Gbagada General Hospital donation marks the first phase of the foundation’s nationwide outreach. Additional a dialysis machine was distributed to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Additionally dialysis machine will be distributed to a healthcare facility in Port Harcourt, and two hospitals in Abuja. In total, five dialysis machines will be deployed across Nigeria, with the foundation retaining one unit for emergencies or future needs.

Lawson highlighted the urgency expressed by Gbagada Hospital’s Medical Director, who underscored the rising demand for dialysis services. “We wish we had more machines to give,” she admitted, signaling potential future collaborations.

The SIL Foundation’s intervention comes amid growing concerns about Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure and affordability gaps. Dialysis, essential for patients with kidney failure, remains inaccessible to many due to high costs and limited equipment. By targeting public hospitals, the foundation aims to bridge this gap, offering hope to thousands of Nigerians reliant on subsidised care.

Lawson called for a broader societal support: “This is about compassion. If we all contribute in our own way, we can save lives and build a healthier nation.”

The donated supplies at Gbagada Hospital and LASUTH include multiple cartons of dialysis consumables, expected to sustain treatments for weeks. Health officials praised the initiative, noting it would drastically reduce patient wait times and improve outcomes for chronic kidney disease sufferers.