‘Legacy Conscious Parenting’ to address challenges affecting child training – Itamah

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS various social vices affect parenting, the Legacy Conscious Parenting organisation has been launched to help families address challenges in child training.

Speaking on the essence of launching Legacy Conscious Parenting, its Founder, Loretta Itamah, explained that the organization is basically out to ensure that emotional intelligence principles with practical parenting strategies, are blended in order to raise responsible children who also would become responsible adults and citizens.

Itamah noted that the move was to revolutionize child upbringing and to give parents new approach that would make it easier for them despite the fast changing family norms.

She said: “At Legacy Conscious Parenting, we blend emotional intelligence principles with practical parenting strategies, which has earned us recognition as one of the most influential voices in contemporary parenting education.

“During our coaching sessions, we teach parenting techniques that fundamentally reshape how families understand and navigate the profound responsibility of raising emotionally resilient children; thereby creating lasting family legacies.

“At the community level, we have the Excellent Parent Tribe, and we’re approaching a hundred parents. For now, it’s a virtual community hosted on WhatsApp, where we hold weekly family meetings every Saturday night.

“These gatherings provide a safe space for parents to discuss controversial or common challenges they face while raising children. By sharing personal experiences, we build trust and foster deep connections.”

Meanwhile, she maintained that their innovative methodology has attracted a lot of people to what they are doing to change the narrative in parenting via their YouTube channel and digital platforms, based on insights they share to add value to parenting on a global scale.

She is also a professional in stress management and productivity optimization based on her capacity to handle complex, therefore, many families seek her professional consultancy to ensure they have a stable and sustainable child upbringing strategies apart from being a speaker and educational consultant.

Interestingly, she has been excellent in ensuring her vision of empowered, emotionally intelligent parenting is realized and also continued to shape the discourse on modern parenting, where she encourage a new generation of parents to embrace their roles with renewed confidence and purpose.