Leeds, Burnley edge closer to Premier League return

Leeds and Burnley moved to the brink of promotion to the Premier League on Friday as they maintained a five-point lead over third-placed Sheffield United at the top of the Championship.

Burnley came from behind to win 2-1 at Watford with goals from Zian Flemming and Josh Brownhill.

The Clarets equalled a club record of 30 league games without defeat. Scott Parker’s men know that victory over Sheffield United at Turf Moor on Monday will guarantee promotion.

“I’m immensely proud of this group and what we have done this year. We are very close now,” said Parker.

“On Monday night we can get this done. Hopefully we can go and get the result.”

Leeds moved back to the top of the table on goal difference after grinding out a 1-0 win at Oxford.

Manor Solomon slammed home the only goal on 33 minutes.

Leeds will also be promoted on Monday with victory over Stoke should Burnley avoid defeat against the Blades.

Sheffield United kept their promotion hopes alive, bouncing back from three consecutive defeats to beat Cardiff 2-0.

Goals from Gustavo Hamer and Ben Brereton Diaz ensured Chris Wilder’s men will finish at least third.

“It’s been a really emotionally draining week for everybody,” said Wilder.

“It was absolutely vital we got the three points to keep the pressure on the teams above us.”

Bristol City opened a four-point cushion in the battle for a place in the play-offs with a 2-1 win over Sunderland.

Frank Lampard’s Coventry beat West Brom 2-0 to remain sixth and maintain a three-point lead over Middlesbrough.

Boro needed a stoppage time penalty from Tommy Conway to beat bottom-of-the-table Plymouth 2-1 and remain in the hunt for the play-offs.

Luton gave their chances of avoiding back-to-back relegations a boost with a 1-0 win at relegation rivals Derby.