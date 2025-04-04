Learn from North’s response to Uromi killings, Yoruba groups tell South-West leaders

By Dickson Omobola

The Yoruba Assembly, in collaboration with several pan-Yoruba organizations, has urged South-West leaders to emulate Northern leaders’ swift and coordinated response to the recent killing of 16 Northerners in Uromi, Edo State.

According to the groups, the reaction serves as a lesson in protecting and advocating for one’s people, particularly in times of crisis.

Participating groups included the Hunters Associations, O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC), OPC New Era, Oodua Nationalist Coalition (ONAC), South-West Professional Forum (SOWPROF), and others. They expressed concern that Yoruba people have become repeated victims of attacks by what they described as Hausa-Fulani terrorists, often without condemnation from Northern leaders.

Speaking during a two-day summit in Lagos, themed “Western Nigeria Global Summit on Security and Livelihood: Lagos–Jebba–Warri”, several speakers lamented rising insecurity across the South-West. They highlighted increasing cases of murder, abduction, rape, and attacks allegedly perpetrated by external aggressors, warning that the Yoruba homeland is under siege.

Wale Oshun, Lead Convener of the summit, called for the creation of state police, stressing that the total ransom paid to kidnappers in the last year was estimated at ₦2.2 trillion.

“As Yoruba people, we have a lot of work to do. Nigeria’s constitution guarantees the right to life and dignity, but the right of the Yoruba to live is under threat. This issue needs urgent government attention. The call for restructuring must also be revisited,” he stated.

Adewale Adeoye condemned the mob killing of six Northerners in Edo but pointed out a stark contrast in reactions:

“The response from Northern leaders to the killings in Edo is a major lesson for leaders in the South and Middle Belt. They’ve issued ultimatums and even set up a committee in Kano to investigate. Sadly, these same leaders have shown little concern for the countless Yoruba lives lost in the North-West and North-East.”

He added that the silence and inaction over the killings of Yoruba people, including traditional rulers, schoolchildren, and displaced residents in Ogun and Ondo states, was troubling.

“The response to the Edo killings reveals that Western Nigeria’s political leaders must do more to raise their voices against the atrocities being committed against their people — even within their homeland,” Adeoye added.

Rasaq Olokooba, President of the Afenifere National Youth Council, called on the Federal Government to arm and empower all registered and recognized security outfits to defend their communities against external threats.

The summit concluded with a strong message: that South-West leaders must prioritize the safety and dignity of their people and be more vocal in defending Yoruba interests across Nigeria.