LAWMA probes tragic death of highway sweeper in auto crash

…Commiserates with Bereaved Family

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has launched a thorough investigation into the tragic death of one of its staff, a highway sweeper, Mr. Bashiru Nuhu, who was killed by a reckless commercial mini-bus driver (Korope) in the Ketu area of Lagos on Tuesday.

LAWMA Managing Director, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, reacting to the incident on Wednesday, expressed deep regret over the loss and extended condolences to Nuhu’s family, friends, and colleagues.

“Contrary to some reports, the LAWMA truck involved was properly parked with amber warning lights on, in line with standard safety procedures. The accident was caused by a mini-bus, which lost control due to excessive speed and crashed into the stationary truck,” Gbadegesin clarified.

He assured that LAWMA, in collaboration with relevant authorities, is conducting a full investigation to establish the facts and ensure justice is served.

This tragedy comes just days after a similar accident on Eid-el-Fitr morning, where a reckless Korope driver fatally hit a deaf bystander at a bus stop along Bank Anthony Way, Lagos.

LAWMA reaffirmed its commitment to safety measures and urged road users to drive responsibly to prevent such avoidable losses.