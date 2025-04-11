LASU best graduating student, Nwosu, receives N10m gift from Governor Sanwo-Olu

The Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Gbolahan Elias; Wife of Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello and Pro Chancellor; Chairman of the Governing Council, Sir David Sunmoni and Chairman/CEO, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), during the 28th convocation ceremony of LASU, at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Main Campus, Ojo, on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

…Marwa, Pedro bag honorary doctorates as university graduates 11,917

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a cash reward of ₦10 million for Miss Isioma Sybil Nwosu, the overall best graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU) for the 2023/2024 academic session. Nwosu, from the Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science, graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.93.

The governor made the announcement during LASU’s 28th Convocation Ceremony, held at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Ojo campus. Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, praised Nwosu for her outstanding academic performance and urged other students to emulate her excellence.

During the ceremony, awards of doctorate degrees, honorary doctorates, and the Distinguished Professorship were conferred on deserving individuals. Among the honorees were the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), and former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Otunba Olufemi Pedro.

Marwa, a former Military Administrator of Lagos State, received a Doctor of Humane Letters (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his contributions to infrastructure, security, and national development. Otunba Pedro was awarded a Doctor of Business (Honoris Causa) for his role in banking, entrepreneurship, and national development. Prof. Joseph Abayomi Omoniyi Olagunju was elevated to the rank of Distinguished Professor.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed the critical role of education in societal development. He called on Nigerian leaders to ensure the country’s educational system remains dynamic and effective in solving real-life challenges.

“Education is the backbone of our society. We must foster a culture that values knowledge and innovation just as much as success in entertainment, fashion, or sports,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering students in state-owned institutions and developing future leaders through strategic investments in infrastructure and welfare. He cited initiatives like the Job Initiative Lagos (JIL), which enhances the employability of final-year students, as part of the government’s broader education reform under the THEMES+ agenda.

Reflecting on the convocation of 11,917 students, Sanwo-Olu described the event as a celebration of years of hard work and a launchpad into a future filled with opportunities.

He also commended the Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, for her transformative leadership and innovative reforms, which have propelled the university to national and international acclaim.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello, in her address, lauded the Lagos State Government for its unwavering support. She noted that 43 out of 44 academic programmes at LASU were accredited during the October–November 2023 exercise. She also announced the launch of postgraduate diploma and master’s programmes under the Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education, with international student participation for the first time.

Also speaking, the university’s Chancellor, Prof. Gbolahan Elias (SAN), congratulated the graduates and urged them to be good ambassadors of LASU. He encouraged them to remain innovative, focused, and resilient in their pursuit of success.

A total of 11,917 graduates were awarded various qualifications, including:

971 Diploma certificates

8,711 First degrees

2,235 Postgraduate degrees

302 Postgraduate Diplomas

1,132 Academic Masters

639 Professional Masters

125 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

37 Professional Doctoral Degrees