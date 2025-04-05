LASTMA confirms one dead, 2 injured in Apapa-Oshodi Expressway accident

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed the death of one person and two others injured in an accident that occurred along Cele Expressway, inward Oshodi, Lagos.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki said the accident involved a fully-laden 40-foot containerised articulated truck, five commercial buses, and two privately-owned automobiles (Camry and Sienna bus).

He said the unfortunate incident culminated in the untimely demise of an unsuspecting pedestrian and inflicted varying degrees of bodily harm on two other individuals.

“Preliminary findings from on-site investigations indicate that the heavy-duty truck, conveying two large containers, suffered a catastrophic brake failure while travelling at an excessive speed.

“The resulting loss of control led to the dislodgement of the containers, which subsequently collapsed onto five commercial buses and a pair of private vehicles, causing significant structural damage and human casualties.

“One of the commercial bus drivers sustained multiple compound fractures to both his arm and leg, while the remaining injured parties were promptly evacuated by LASAMBUS to the General Hospital, Isolo medical facility for immediate and comprehensive treatment.

“Officers of LASTMA responded with commendable alacrity, orchestrating an efficient rescue operation in concert with the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority Response Unit, Federal Road Safety Corps and sympathetic members of the public,” he said.

He said their intervention ensured the swift extraction of the wounded and the restoration of vehicular flow along the severely impacted expressway.

He added that security personnel from the Ijesha-Tedo Police Division were deployed to provide tactical support and maintain order throughout the emergency response.

Bakare-Oki extended his profound condolences to the bereaved family and conveyed his earnest wishes for the swift recuperation of the injured.

He urged motorists to comply rigorously with posted speed limits and extant traffic laws established to safeguard public roadways.

“The public is assured that a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain full responsibility and forestall future recurrences of such preventable tragedies.

“Members of the public are enjoined to report traffic violations, emergencies, vehicle breakdowns, or accidents through LASTMA’s dedicated Toll-Free Hotline: 080000527862,”’ he said. (NAN)