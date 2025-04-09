Lamidi Apapa takes over LP following Supreme Court judgement against Abure

Lamidi Apapa takes over LP after Supreme Court sacked Abure

By Bayo Wahab

The Labour Party leadership crisis took a new dimension as one of the party leaders, Lamidi Apapa took over the party’s leadership following the Supreme Court judgement sacking Julius Abure as the party’s National Chairman.

In its recent judgement, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which had recognised Abure as the party’s national chairman.

But on Wednesday, Apapa declared himself the leader of the party at a press conference, citing the apex court’s recent judgement as his reason for taking over.

Apapa said all the court’s pronouncements had nullified all actions and decisions taken by Abure since April 2023.

In a statement signed by Deputy National Chairman NLC Mr Ladi Iliya, Deputy National Chairman TUC Dr Ayo Olorunfemi, National Secretary Alh Umar Farouq Ibrahim, National Legal Adviser Bar Oyelekan Akingbade, National Publicity Secretary Dr Abayomi Arabambi and National Treasurer Mrs Oluchi Opara, Apapa said the party’s National Working Committee as of 2022 will meet next Monday, 14th April 2025.

The statement read, “Following the dismissal of the cross-appeal filed by the ousted former National Chairman Bar Julius Abure, also by the Supreme Court on 4th April 2025, what this means is that all actions and decisions taken by Julius Abure since 4th April 2023, are null and void.

“Following the decision of the Supreme Court on setting aside all judgements that recognise the leadership of Julius Abure as National Chairman, I, ALH BASHIRU LAMIDI APAPA, the most senior deputy national, and in consonance with our party constitution, Article 14 2(a)(b), hereby take over the running of the affairs of our great party with effect from today, Wednesday, the 9th day of April 2025, in an acting capacity, and Alh Farouk Umar Ibrahim as National Secretary,” he stated.

“My leadership hereby calls on all members of the Labour Party that the National Working Committee of our party as of 2022 will meet next week, Monday, 14th April 2025, to announce our plans, which will include zoning the position of National Chairman to the North and National Secretary to the South.”

Apapa vowed that his leadership would take proactive steps to resuscitate the party’s moribund Board of Trustees and make it functional.

Vanguard News