Lagos pays N1.5bn for 2024 WASSCE as 31,596 students fail — Commissioner

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

The Lagos State Government has spent a total of ₦1,577,794,000 on the payment of 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for 58,188 students across public schools in the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, during the 2025 Ministerial Briefing held on Thursday at Alausa, Ikeja. The event was part of activities marking the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

Despite the substantial investment, 31,596 public school students failed the 2024 WASSCE, raising concerns about the quality of basic and secondary education in the state.

Alli-Balogun noted that the state conducted biometric capturing for all SS3 students to ensure only eligible students benefitted from the government-sponsored examination programme. A total of 56,134 students were identified as bona fide beneficiaries.

He encouraged students, particularly those in boarding schools, to make the most of the state’s free education policy, describing education as a “lifelong journey.”

The commissioner also revealed that about 30,000 out-of-school children have been re-enrolled into public schools across the state as part of efforts to reduce illiteracy and social vices.

“As part of the third pillar—Education and Technology—of Mr. Governor’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda, we are aggressively tackling the decline in WASSCE performance and seeking innovative solutions,” he said.

He recalled the launch of the Eko Learners’ Support Programme in January 2025, a scheme designed to help WASSCE and NECO candidates achieve better academic results.

In addition, ₦102.5 million was approved for Teachers’ Housing Loans in 2024, benefitting 118 teachers, including the backlog from 2020 and new applicants from this year.

Between 2023 and 2024, 4,353 teachers were recruited, uploaded into the state’s Oracle database, and deployed to various education districts and technical institutions.

Alli-Balogun also cautioned students against cultism, drug abuse, and examination malpractice, urging them to redirect their energies into productive co-curricular activities.

In a subsequent briefing, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule, announced that the ministry is repositioning Lagos State’s tertiary institutions to align with global standards and equip students for the digital economy.

He said the government had rehabilitated 30 libraries in secondary schools and harmonized salary structures for staff in state-owned universities.

Sule also disclosed plans to upgrade the Lagos State University College of Medicine into a standalone University of Medical and Health Sciences, aimed at addressing the shortage of health professionals.

He noted that institutions like Lagos State University, Lagos State University of Education, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology had made notable progress in research, staff development, and academic programme accreditation.

Sule emphasized that the government continues to invest heavily in digital literacy, innovation, sports, and infrastructure, reinforcing its commitment to education as a driver of sustainable development.