Lagos NURTW chairman, Tafa Sego, escapes assassination attempt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mustapha Adekunle—popularly known as Sego—narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Saturday, April 5, 2025, after six armed men stormed his residence in Surulere, Lagos.

Fortunately, Sego was not at home during the attack.

Sources revealed that the assailants arrived at his residence on Gbadamosi Close, Surulere, around 11 p.m. The armed men reportedly encountered only the security guard, whom they tied up before ransacking the house in search of the union leader.

It was gathered that Sego had earlier left for an event with a few associates who had visited him earlier in the day.

The incident sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, with residents expressing fear and concern over the brazen attack. Many worry the assailants could return.

Officers from the Area C Police Command have since visited the residence to assess the situation and document damages. They also interrogated the security guard, who reportedly provided key information to aid the ongoing investigation.

A close associate of Sego confirmed that the NURTW chairman is deeply concerned about being targeted, especially at a time when he is focused on implementing reforms aimed at improving the welfare of union members.

The associate also stated that Sego has pledged full cooperation with security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.