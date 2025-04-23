Lagos moves to reverse brain drain in health sector

Sanwo-Olu

By Chioma Obinna

LAGOS —THE Lagos State Ministry of Health, yesterday, unveiled a multi-faceted strategy aimed at reversing the brain drain in the healthcare sector, while showcasing the significant achievements of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s six-year administration.

Presenting the administration’s scorecard at the 2025 ministerial press briefing, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, highlighted the launch of a new medical university and diaspora engagement efforts as key components in building a resilient healthcare system.

Abayomi said: “With only 7,000 doctors serving 30 million residents, we face a significant shortfall of 33,000 doctors-far below the WHO benchmark. That’s why we are prioritising training.”

He revealed that the University of Medicine and Health Sciences, UMH, currently under construction, is expected to train 1,000 doctors annually, making up 40% of its 2,500 yearly student intake. “Legislation is almost complete, and construction is underway at key locations,” he added.

Abayomi emphasised that the state’s strategy goes beyond training new professionals insisting that Lagos is actively courting experienced Nigerian doctors abroad to return and contribute to healthcare development at home.

He added that one of the administration’s digital innovations, the Lagos State Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP), is also nearing rollout.

Abayomi, who described it as a tool to streamline hospital operations, said: “SHIP will eliminate the chaos of bed-hunting ambulances and end reliance on paper records.”

He further stated that Lagos is also making progress in disease control, particularly in combating malaria.

“The state has achieved a malaria prevalence rate of 2.6 percent and is actively pursuing pre-elimination status. With strong political will, innovative infrastructure, skilled manpower, digital tools, health insurance, committed partners, and public support, malaria can become history in Lagos,” he said.

On maternal health, Abayomi said: “We’ve declared zero tolerance for preventable maternal deaths. Our goal is to reduce this figure to 37 per 100,000 within the next two to three decades.”

He underscored the state’s comprehensive approach to reform saying, “Lagos is not just building hospitals, it is creating a smarter, safer, and more equitable healthcare system. This is a healthcare revolution driven by data, powered by people, and inspired by purpose. We’re not just preparing for the future; we’re creating it.”

Abayomi affirmed that Sanwo-Olu’s administration is committed to tackling brain drain through investments in digital health, disease control, and infrastructure, to build a world-class healthcare system.

Speaking on the diaspora engagement strategy, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, said: “Several Nigerian medical professionals abroad have met with the Commissioner and I, expressing interest in coming back. Our Public-Private Partnership framework is designed to accommodate them.”

On his part, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, commended the focus on healthcare, stating: “Health is wealth, and today’s briefing clearly shows that the government is investing significantly in both.”