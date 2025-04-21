Lagos LG polls: Youth Party conducts primary May 18

Sanwo-Olu

LAGOS — AHEAD of the local government elections in Lagos State, the Youth Party said it will conduct its primary elections on May 18, 2025.

The party, in a statement by its Acting National Secretary, Helen Adoh, reaffirmed that its primaries are being organised in preparation for the Lagos LG elections scheduled for July 12, 2025, and will be conducted in full compliance with electoral laws and LASIEC directives.

The party noted that the primaries will be conducted using the One Member, One Vote, OMOV, system, adding: “There will be no use of delegates or super delegates. Voting will be done electronically via online platforms and SMS, ensuring convenience, security, and secrecy in line with legal requirements.

“All aspirants will be given equal access to the members’/voters’ list for each constituency. The guidelines for the primaries are publicly accessible on the Party’s website to ensure full transparency.”

The Youth Party urged interested aspirants and voters to join the movement and participate in its transparent, innovative electoral process.