Lagos LG polls: Monarch asks daughter to withdraw from race

LAGOS— THE Akweno of Kweme Kingdom in Badagry West Local Council Development Area, LCDA, in Lagos State, Oba Sejiro James, has called on his daughter, Princess Damilola James, to withdraw from the local government elections.

The monarch urged his daughter and other aspirants, particularly from Ward A, his home ward, to step down in the interest of equity and fairness.

Princess Damilola, a strong contender for the chairmanship seat, received this advice during a recent visit to the palace by another aspirant, Princess Oluremi Ajose, daughter of Oba Oyekan Ajose Possi III, who had earlier pleaded the monarch’s royal blessings for her ambition.

Speaking during the visit, the monarch emphasised that the royal fathers’ decision to back Princess Oluremi stems from a collective commitment to fairness and justice among the five wards that make up Badagry West LCDA.

“My endorsement and that of other royal fathers is not based on personal preference. It is anchored on fairness,” Oba Sejiro said.