Lagos holds Local Govt. polls on July 12 

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has scheduled the state council election for July 12.

Mr Tope Ojo, LASIEC’s Head of Public Affairs, made this announcement on Friday in Lagos.

He revealed that the election for 57 council chairmanship positions and 376 councillor seats will take place on July 12. If necessary, a re-run will occur on July 19.

Lagos State comprises 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The election date was chosen to avoid a leadership vacuum in the state’s councils.

LASIEC’s notice confirmed that the election will include 20 Local Governments, 37 LCDAs, and 376 wards.

With the current local government administration nearing its end, LASIEC has ramped up efforts for a smooth election process.

The commission has officially launched the electoral process with the release of the Notice of Election.

Political parties must visit the LASIEC headquarters to obtain nomination forms for their candidates.

Ojo confirmed that a meeting with all registered political parties is set for Tuesday.

“The Election Guidelines will be published on April 17,” Ojo added.

According to him, campaigns and rallies will start on April 18 and end on July 9.

Nomination Forms for “substituted” and “only candidate” submissions must be submitted between June 18 and June 25.

LASIEC Chairman, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (rtd), assured a fair and level playing field for all political parties.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to holding a free, fair, inclusive, and credible election.

Okikiolu-Ighile encouraged political parties and aspirants to strictly follow the electoral timetable.