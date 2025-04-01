Lagos govt warns commercial bus drivers against route violations, roadside parking 

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has warned commercial bus operators, particularly drivers of minibuses, colloquially known as ‘Korope’, against route violations and illegal parking across Lagos.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Giwa emphasised the paramount necessity of unwavering adherence to traffic regulations, with particular regard to unauthorised route deviations.

“This resolute directive is in alignment with the government’s overarching initiative to instil orderliness on Lagos roadways and ensure the uninterrupted flow of vehicular movement across the metropolis,” he said.

Giwa directed all ‘Korope’ operators to immediately desist from utilising unauthorised routes, underscoring that any act of defiance would attract the full weight of legal sanctions.

He further articulated that LASTMA operatives had been duly mandated to escalate enforcement strategies aimed at curbing reckless driving and unlawful practices that hinder urban mobility and disrupt the city’s traffic ecosystem.

Additionally, Giwa issued a directive against the indiscriminate occupation of public roadways for unauthorised parking and loading activities.

He said that these activities significantly aggravated traffic congestion and posed substantial risks to other road users.

He emphasised that moving forward, all commercial operators must restrict their operations to designated bus stops and terminals to avert unwarranted impediments to vehicular circulation.

“Illegal parking and flagrant route violations have metamorphosed into a grave menace in Lagos, particularly due to the arbitrary conduct of minibus operators.

“Such transgressions, which impede traffic fluidity and endanger public safety, will no longer be condoned.

“Furthermore, strict adherence to designated routes is imperative for security purposes, as it acts as a deterrent against unscrupulous elements who exploit commercial vehicles, particularly ‘Korope,’ for illicit activities,” he said. (NAN)