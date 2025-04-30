Lagos Govt connects 3,009 unemployed graduates with recruiting agencies in two years

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced that a total of 3,009 unemployed graduates have been connected with recruiting agencies across the state in the last two years.

The Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, disclosed this on Wednesday during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing held at Alausa, Ikeja. The event highlighted the achievements of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Obafemi Hamzat administration.

Ajigbotafe noted that the milestone was achieved through initiatives such as the Lagos State Job Fair, organized in collaboration with human capital partners.

“As a ministry, we are proud to highlight the success of our job fair, which offers unemployed graduates the opportunity to connect with recruiting agencies, off-takers, and sponsors,” he said.

He explained that the job fair serves as a platform for job seekers to engage directly with employers, submit resumes, participate in interviews, and improve their chances of securing meaningful employment.

According to the commissioner: 636 participants attended the job fair in 2023 and 2,373 participants were recorded in the 2024 edition

Resulting in a total of 3,009 unemployed graduates accommodated by the ministry in the past two years

Ajigbotafe reaffirmed the state’s commitment to addressing youth unemployment and creating inclusive economic opportunities through strategic partnerships and workforce development programs.