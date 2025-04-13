Lagos Government cracks down on rickety vehicles, vows to sustain enforcement

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to ensure the safety of road users by impounding several rickety vehicles operating across the metropolis. This move, carried out by the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), follows concerns over the increasing number of poorly maintained vehicles on Lagos roads, which pose significant risks to commuters and other road users.

The Director of VIS, Engr. Akin-George Fashola, confirmed the crackdown over the weekend, urging the public to remain vigilant and avoid boarding dilapidated vehicles that are known to be hazardous. While the exact number of impounded vehicles was not disclosed, Fashola pointed out that many of the vehicles were in extremely poor condition, with outdated parts, poor maintenance, and insufficient safety features.

Describing these vehicles as “ticking time bombs,” Fashola noted that they have been linked to numerous accidents in Lagos, often leading to fatalities, injuries, and property damage. He highlighted several critical issues common among the seized vehicles, such as expired tires, brake failure, and rusted body compartments, which render them unsafe for commercial use.

Fashola emphasized that these vehicles are often seen operating at night, further increasing the risk for unsuspecting passengers. He called on the public to prioritize their safety by steering clear of vehicles that appear to be in a deteriorated state.

Reassuring the public, the VIS Director confirmed that all impounded vehicles will not be released for further use, reinforcing the government’s commitment to ensuring safer roads in Lagos.

“We are working closely with stakeholders, including road transport unions, to make sure Lagos roads remain safe for everyone,” Fashola stated.

He also urged members of the public to report any sightings of rickety vehicles through the VIS complaint platforms at [email protected], or via the Ministry of Transportation’s hotlines: 09020004000 and 09020009000.

This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts by the Lagos State Government to reduce road accidents and enhance overall safety on the state’s roads.