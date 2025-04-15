Lagos Deputy Governor slams N29m electricity bill, backs renewable energy push

Obafemi Hamzat

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, has decried the exorbitant electricity billing by a utility company, revealing that his residence’s electricity bill soared from ₦2.7 million in March to ₦29 million in April.

Hamzat, who disclosed this on Monday at a roundtable in Victoria Island, said the electricity distribution company (DisCo) also obstructed his efforts to acquire a prepaid meter, despite having paid for one.

The event, held at the Oriental Hotel, was organized by the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) in partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA). It marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote renewable energy and decentralized electricity generation across Lagos State.

Speaking at the event on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat described the utility billing situation as outrageous.

“People are struggling to survive, and the common denominator is power. Last month, in my official residence, the bill was ₦2.7 million. This month, Eko DisCo sent a bill of ₦29 million. I even bought a meter to avoid estimated billing, but getting it activated has been a nightmare,” he said.

He also cited the case of a Lagos resident in Coker Aguda, Surulere, who received an electricity bill of ₦2.8 million despite paying ₦2 million annually in rent.

“How can someone’s electricity bill exceed their annual rent? These are the challenges we face. Our people are suffering due to estimated billing,” Hamzat lamented.

Hamzat praised the Commissioner for Energy, Biodun Ogunleye, for facilitating the partnership with the REA, which aims to solarize rural communities and improve energy access.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his remarks, emphasized that unreliable electricity remains a major constraint for homes and businesses across Lagos and Nigeria. He said the partnership with the REA is a step toward bridging the energy gap using renewable technologies like solar power.

“There are about 4.5 million generators in Lagos. Many people run on 30kVA or 50kVA generators, bypassing public power supply entirely. We generate enough energy, but it’s poorly distributed,” the governor stated.

He stressed the need for a sustainable energy framework to drive productivity, job creation, and inclusive growth.

Sanwo-Olu directed the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to involve grassroots stakeholders—Community Development Associations (CDAs) and Committees (CDCs)—in planning and executing energy projects.

“These community groups are vital for identifying local needs, ensuring proper planning, and improving project outcomes,” he said.

Commissioner Ogunleye described the MoU as a milestone in Lagos’ journey toward a green economy. He noted the initiative would reduce dependence on fossil fuels and create new jobs.

“This partnership with REA will provide Lagosians with stable electricity, open new markets, and encourage innovation,” Ogunleye said.

The agreement outlines plans to expand solar power infrastructure in underserved and off-grid communities through: Joint technical assessments, Capacity-building initiatives, and Investment facilitation.

According to the Lagos Economic Development Update (2025) report, over 80% of Lagos residents and businesses spend ₦5.3 trillion annually to power generators due to persistent electricity shortages.

As of 2020, only 31% of Lagos households had access to the national grid, with 69% relying on generators and alternative power sources.