Lagos-Calabar Highway: Property owners task Umahi on subsisting court order

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Owners of properties affected by the diversion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway have asked the minister of works, Engr. David Umahi, to explain to Nigerians why the ministry has refused to obey a subsisting court order.

Recall, the diversion of a section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to Okun Ajah in Lagos State, has been a subject of controversy between the federal ministry of works and investors of Win -homes Global Services Limited.

The minister had challenged the Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes, Stella Okengwu to publish the detailed financial records of diaspora investors from whom she purportedly raised the sum of $250m to fund the project in Okun Ajah, Lagos State.

Umahi earlier said, “There’s one Mrs Ifeoma who goes to African restaurants in America and pays people little sums of money, saying she invested $250m.

“If she collected the $250m, those who paid to her should hold her responsible, as nothing has been done on the land, just a gatehouse.”

However, the CEO of Winhomes, Stella Ifeoma Okengwu in a statement In Abuja, yesterday, described the minister’s request as a distraction from the main issue.

Okengwu said, “The minister should first address the issue of pending court order and explain in detail the reason behind his refusal to obey a valid court order. It’s a straightforward issue.

“He should tell Nigerians why the illegal diversion from the 2006 Coastal Road alignment into Winhomes property.

“Not only that, Minister Umahi should back his claims with legal authorization from the relevant authorities including the Presidency, Lagos State Government, the National Assembly or the Lagos State Assembly.

She vowed not to allow herself to be intimidated or bow to pressure in her pursuit of justice and fairness.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Okengwu, further said, “We are committed to working collaboratively with government entities, but this must be grounded in legality and fairness”.