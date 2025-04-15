Lagos Assembly calls for full enforcement of tenancy law to curb arbitrary rent hikes

Lagos State Assembly

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to enforce the full implementation of the Tenancy Law of Lagos State 2015, as part of efforts to address the persistent issue of arbitrary rent increases by landlords across the state.

The House also urged the Commissioner for Information and Strategy to intensify public awareness campaigns to educate residents on the provisions of the Tenancy Law.

The resolutions followed a motion moved by Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh, who emphasized the need to curb excessive rent increments that are worsening the housing crisis in the state. He cited Section 37 of the Tenancy Law, which prohibits unreasonable rent hikes and provides legal recourse for tenants subjected to such increments.

Olumoh noted that the continuous increase in rents was contributing to the growing number of homeless residents in Lagos.

Supporting the motion, Hon. Desmond Elliot, representing Surulere 1, revealed that rents in his constituency had spiked by as much as 100 to 200 percent. He attributed the increases to infrastructural development in the area but stressed that such changes should not justify arbitrary rent hikes. Elliot called for a review of the law, particularly the provision that mandates tenants to pay two years’ rent upfront, alongside commissions and legal fees.

Hon. Aro Moshood criticized landlords who impose new rent figures without considering tenants’ income levels or issuing prior notice, as stipulated by the law. He also condemned illegal evictions, which bypass legal procedures.

“Many people earning the minimum wage can no longer afford a room in Lagos,” Moshood lamented.

Also contributing, Hon. Shabi Adebola urged the state government to fulfill its responsibility by providing more low-cost housing options for the less privileged.

In his ruling, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa stressed the sensitivity of the issue and pointed out that the problem extended beyond rent to the escalating costs of building materials. He suggested the need for dialogue with real estate stakeholders to find sustainable solutions.

The Speaker subsequently directed the Acting Clerk, Mr. Abubakar Ottun, to forward a clean copy of the resolution to the Governor for assent.