LAGFerry to introduce water taxis to ease Lagos traffic

Mr Ladi Balogun, the Managing Director Lagos Ferry Services at a press conference held at the Falomo Jetty

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to introduce water taxis as part of efforts to ease traffic congestion and boost productivity through enhanced transportation on the state’s waterways.

Managing Director of the Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFerry), Mr Ladi Balogun, revealed this during a press conference held Tuesday at the Falomo Jetty.

According to Balogun, the initiative aligns with the State Government’s THEMES+ agenda on transportation and demonstrates its commitment to developing waterway infrastructure, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting sustainable transport options.

“We want to maximise the use of our water resources, especially given the challenges in our road infrastructure,” he said.

“Just like we have bus stops on land, we are developing what we call ‘water stops’, designated boarding points on the waterways.”

He acknowledged public apprehension toward water travel and stressed the need to address it.

“Many people would rather endure road traffic than use the waterways due to water phobia. But traveling by water is safe, healthy, productive, and even refreshing,” he said.

Balogun added that a practical demonstration sail was organised to help commuters experience the benefits of waterway transport firsthand.

On the operation of water taxis, he explained that preparatory work, including dredging and sterilisation of certain routes, was underway.

“Some areas need to be dredged before we can begin full operations.

“If we cannot launch by the second quarter, we are confident it will happen before the end of the year,” he assured.

He also emphasised that safety remained a top priority, with measures such as mandatory life jackets and operator training in place.

“Those who previously feared water travel felt more confident once they boarded and wore life jackets,” he said.

“Since LAGFerry began commercial operations in February 2020, more than three million passengers have used the service.

“Thanks to the support of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; we launched on Feb. 6, 2020, and since then, we’ve transported over three million passengers,” Balogun said.

He noted that Lagos, with a population exceeding 20 million, could not rely solely on road transport.

“When Gov. Sanwo-Olu assumed office in 2019, LAGFerry had just four boats.

“We knew a megacity of Lagos’ scale required a multi-modal transport system.

“That’s why the government has invested significantly in both water and rail transportation,” he said.

Balogun also revealed that more ferries and jetties were being constructed to expand terminal coverage across the state.

“In the coming months, several jetties and terminals—some under construction and others nearing completion—will be commissioned for public use,” he noted.

Highlighting the economic benefits, he said initiatives like the Adamu Orisa badge had boosted the state’s Internally Generated Revenue, helping Lagos become Africa’s second-largest sub-national economy.

“These badges and events hosted on our ferries—from weddings to retirement ceremonies—show the versatility of the service.

“We assure the public that safety is our top priority aboard any LAGFerry vessel,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Ibrahim Famuyiwa, Head of Operations at the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to maintaining safety standards across the waterways.