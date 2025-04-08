Ladoja leads traditional council on condolence visit to Adeojo, Olunloyo families

Former Gov of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja.

By Adeola Badru

The Otun Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has led the Ibadan Southeast Local Government traditional council on a condolence visit to the families of the late Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Yekini Adeojo and former governor of Oyo State, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, both of whom passed away last week.

Accompanying Oba Ladoja were Chief Adeniran, the Abese Balogun of Ibadanland; Chief Nureni Akanbi, the Laguna Oluyole; Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke (FCA), Aare Egbe-Omo Balogun of Ibadanland; Olooye Lekan Alabi, Maye Olubadan of Ibadanland; and other members of the council.

Late Alhaji Adeojo, who also held the title of Seriki Musulumi of Yorubaland, died in Lagos last Friday, while Dr. Olunloyo was pronounced dead in a private hospital in Ibadan on Sunday morning.

Speaking on behalf of the council at the residences of both families, the Maye Olubadan of Ibadanland, Olooye Lekan Alabi, described the demise of Alhaji Adeojo and Dr. Olunloyo as profound losses to the people of Ibadanland and Nigeria at large.

He noted that both icons played significant roles in placing the state capital on the global map in politics and education.

While responding, Sheriff Adeojo, representing the Adeojo family, expressed gratitude to the council for their support.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Adebisi Apanpa, sister of the late Dr. Olunloyo, stated that the Oyo State government will determine the burial plans for the late former governor.

Vanguard News