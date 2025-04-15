Labour to FG: Unemployment is fuelling kidnapping, militancy

—Urges govt to create sustainable jobs

— We’re building a Nigeria where workers can attain their full potential – Shettima

–Demands collaboration with private sector, CSOs, trade unions, global partners

—As FG targets 2.5m jobs in two years

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Tuesday said militancy, kidnapping and other social vices in the country would drastically reduced if the federal and the sub-national governments create jobs for the citizenry.

NLC also advised that government should create sustainable and not casual jobs that the payment will not be able to take the workers home at the end of the month.

This is as the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said President Bola Tinubu is committed to fulfilling his administration’s promise to build a Nigeria where members of the workforce can attain their full potential.

Speaking at the official launch of the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme, LEEP, in Abuja, the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero stated that employment is the best way to cope with social crisis in the country.

He said people that are meaningfully engaged would not think of indulging in social vices.

Ajaero said: “I want to acknowledge the programme today (Tuesday), the labour movement, we identify with any program that enhances employment. And employment is the best way to cope with our social crisis.

“People that are engaged, people that are working, will not think of other social crises. The level of militancy, the level of kidnapping will come to the barest level if we create jobs. And that is why the labour movement identifies with this.

“If this is properly implemented, because I think that’s the greatest problem we have, is poor finishing. I think if this is properly implemented, Nigeria will be heaven of sort. And I want to say, at any stage where the input of the labour movement is required, where our assistance is required, we’ll be there, because it will benefit the people of Nigeria.

In the same vein, I pray that it will be a programme that will bring sustainable jobs, not casual jobs. Not jobs that the wages will not be able to take you home.

“This is not a speech making day, but I think main message is to identify with the programme. I think at every point in time, we need to be involved in what is happening, to see where it is pinching us. Programmes without the input of the workers are not the best.

“And I wish to advise all policy formulators to coordinate with the implementers of such policies, so that we have a level playing ground and end it successfully.”

Comrade Ajaero, who thanked the two Ministers of Labour, assured that the NLC will continue to dialogue and work them. He also thanked the International Labour Organisation, ILO for its interest in creating sustainable and not precarious jobs.

While launching the LEEP initiative, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, said the administration is upskilling and reskilling the citizens in order to prepare them for both jobs that are available and those that are up ahead.

He noted that the national initiative “is designed to expand employment opportunities, equip Nigerians with critical skills, and drive economic empowerment through innovation and technology.

“LEEP is the fulfilment of the promise made by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to build a national ecosystem where every Nigerian worker can reach their full potential, and where technology enhances, not threatens our labour market,” he added.

The Vice President observed that the government cannot boast of investing in the citizens unless it is committed to building a system that helps and encourages their search for work as well as equipping them to grow on the job.

He stated: “The future of work in Nigeria is one that must compel us to rethink the dynamics of a rapidly evolving world. Across continents, the very idea of what constitutes a job is being redefined. Machines are replacing hands. Artificial intelligence is challenging intellects.

“Traditional employment structures are giving way to fluid, digital ecosystems. Yet, within this uncertainty lies a sea of opportunity, if only we are bold enough to sail it.”

The VP commended the Minister and staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment for working hard to ensure LEEP unfolds into a reality, describing them as the quiet architects of progress.

On what the administration intends to achieve with the LEEP, Shettima said, “The Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme, LEEP, is a well-considered response to a pressing national need. As jobs become increasingly vulnerable to technological disruption, our duty is not to lament but to prepare.

“LEEP aims to provide comprehensive training that equips our people with the right skills to compete and contribute to today’s global economy.

“This intervention isn’t just about creating jobs. It is about transformation. LEEP targets all sectors of the economy, including the expanding Gig economy, and leverages technology to connect employers with a skilled and ready workforce.

“The strength of this nation has always been its people. Their ingenuity, and their will to rise against the odds. This programme was inspired by the need to carry all parts of the country along, beginning from our six geo-political zones. We are laying the foundation for inclusive progress.”

The Vice President called for collaboration with the private sector, civil society organizations, trade unions and global partners, saying it is a collective effort that must not be left to the government alone.

“Yet, the government cannot do this alone. I call upon the private sector, civil society, trade unions, and our international partners to join us. We must create a workforce that is not just employable, but empowered. This is a collective assignment.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the road ahead may be challenging. But with our collective effort, determination, and faith in our shared potential, we will succeed.

“We are at the threshold of a new era, one where our workforce is empowered, where our economy is strengthened, and where our people are equipped to compete globally,” he pointed out, maintaining that with LEEP, Nigeria is ready to lead in the future of work.

The VP applauded the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Barrister Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejeocha, for spearheading the initiative “to this point with purpose and clarity.”

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State pledged the support and commitment of the state governors to the successful implementation of the programme.

He said if the scheme is religiously implemented, the economy will be significantly impacted through the reduction in unemployment and criminality and productive engagement of the citizenry.

On her part, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mrs Onyejeocha, said the programme is aimed at expanding access to sustainable employment and stimulating vocational training, noting that the current unemployment statistics are a clear and imminent danger for the country’s future.

She explained that while LEEP is an institutional shift that is targeted at enhancing training, upskilling and connecting Nigerians to sustainable jobs across different sectors, it will require the collaboration of all stakeholders for the scheme to be successful.

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, said unemployment is amongst the severe social problems facing youths globally, either directly or remotely with far-reaching consequences that have multi-faceted implications that cannot be ignored.

He said: “In Nigeria, this can be attributed to various reasons which include economic instability due to recessions and depressions, inadequate quality education and training to match the available jobs, as well as the difficult circumstances that businesses operate in, which are not conducive for creating new jobs.

“The Federal Government, in a deliberate effort to mitigate these challenges, has developed various policies to mitigate youth unemployment, recognising that adequate skilling and entrepreneurship are critical solutions to the problem of unemployment.

“Through this programme, our target is to create millions of jobs annually and reduce unemployment rate significantly. One of the underlying strategies LEEP is to identify marketable skills and build the capacity of youth in these areas with a view to juxtaposing requisite skills with identified demands, as well as encouraging self-employment sustainability.

“I am delighted to inform you that this programme, when fully operational, will not only tackle youth unemployment but will address the other cross-cutting lingering challenges such as security and economic growth that will advance our national priorities and the attainment of the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration.”

In his remarks, the Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, Mr Silas Agara, said LEEP is a bold step by the administration of President Tinubu to decisively address the challenge of unemployment in Nigeria and reposition employment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration.

He said LEEP was carefully articulated by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in collaboration with its parastatals to, among other goals, equip young Nigerians with employability skills in the bid to create wealth and contribute to the economic development of the country by creating 2.5 million jobs in two years.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Director for Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and ECOWAS Liaison Office, Ms. Vanessa Phala, noted that the programme is Nigeria’s commitment to shaping the lives of its youths.

“This marks a turning point for our youths to contribute to the growth and development of this country,” she said.