Labour Party Publicity Secretary, former Commissioner defect to PDP in Enugu

Mr Titus Odo, the Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State on Wednesday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Odo defected to the PDP alongside the former Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Prince Emeka Mamah, who was the State Coordinator of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign in the 2023 Presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the duo dumped the PDP during the 2023 general elections for the LP.

Receiving the defectors at the party’s State Secretariat, the state PDP Chairman, Dr Martin Chukwunwike, expressed happiness over their decision to return to their former party.

He explained that state Governor, Mr Peter Mbah gave them directive to do everything possible to bring back aggrieved party members who left the party for one reason or the other.

“We are happy to have them in our midst and God has set this party on a good foot as 2027 is already assured,” he said.

The PDP chairman, however, called for unity within the party to package themselves ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during their presentation to the party state chairman, Odo expressed joy to return to his former party, revealing that Mbah’s massive development in the state informed his decision.

“I am happy to tell you that I am back to my home. I came back because of the giant developmental strides of Gov Mbah and I say kudos to him.

“The second reason is the defection of my immediate boss, the LP Governorship candidate for the 2023 election in Enugu State, Dr Chijioke Edeoga.

“Another reason is that the Council Chairman in Igboeze North, Mr Uchenna Ogara is turning the Council Area into a township,” he said.

On his part, Mamah also thanked the PDP leadership in Igboeze North, Enugu North senatorial zone and the State chapter of the party for receiving him back to the party.

He extolled Mbah for extending hands of fellowship to those that had left the party, saying, “Personally, I am pleased with the performances of our governor”.