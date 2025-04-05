Labour Party dispute deepens as Supreme Court sacks Abure as National Chairman

Julius Abure

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri; John Alechenu & Gift ChapiOdekina

The crisis rocking the Labour Party, LP, waned on Friday when the Supreme Court nullified the judgement that recognised Mr. Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the party.

In a unanimous decision, a five-man panel of the apex court vacated the January 17 judgement of Court of Appeal in Abuja, which validated Abure’s continued stay in office as LP’s National Chairman. The Supreme Court, in its lead verdict that was prepared by Justice Inyang Okoro but read on Friday by Justice Mohammed Idris, faulted the intervention of the appellate court in the matter.

It held that since the crux of the dispute was on the leadership of a political party, the appellate court lacked the jurisdiction to make any pronouncement in Abure’s favour. According to the Supreme Court, no court has the powers to interfere in the domestic affair of a political party, describing it as non-justiceable.

Therefore, it allowed an appeal that was brought before it by a former Minister of Finance, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman and Hon. Darlington Nwokocha, who are the Chairman and Secretary, respectively, of a Caretaker Committee that was earlier appointed to pilot the affairs of the party.

It dismissed a Cross Appeal that was filed by Abure, enjoining political parties to always abide by their own rules in the appointment of its officers. The apex court equally implored officials of political parties whose tenures have elapsed to learn to vacate their positions.

The court did not award cost against any of the parties involved in the LP leadership dispute.

It will be recalled that following the leadership crisis in LP, the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party resolved to remove Abure as the National Chairman.

To fill the leadership vacuum, the party constituted a 29-member caretaker committee, with the former Finance Minister, Senator Usman as Chairman and Hon. Nwokocha as Secretary. The decision was the outcome of an expanded stakeholders’ meeting of the party that was hosted in Umuahia by Governor Alex Otti of Abia State.

Dissatisfied with the decision, Abure approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to validate his position as the National Chairman of the party. Delivering judgement in the matter on October 8, 2024, trial Justice Emeka Nwite held that he found merit in Abure’s case and ordered INEC to grant the LP under Abure’s leadership all the rights and privileges accorded a political party duly registered in the country. Though the high court’s judgement was affirmed by the appellate court, it was however set-aside by the Supreme Court on Friday.

…Judgement serves as warning to leaders playing ‘god’— Reps LP Caucus

Meanwhile, the Labour Party House of Representatives caucus has said that the Supreme Court’s judgment, which removed Julius Abure from his position as national chairman of the party, serves as a warning to leaders who play ‘god’ in a democracy, where the people ought to hold the ultimate authority.

According to the caucus, the judgement is an elixir for LP’s stability and reinvention. The leader of the caucus, Rep. Afam Victor Ogene, in a statement after the Supreme Court pronouncement, described the development as a “veritable tonic for the revitalization of the party” that has been engulfed by leadership tussle in recent times. He thanked the apex court for the decisive judgment that has offered the party a new lease of life.

…LP faction claims victory

In its own reaction, the Comrade Julius Abure-led Labour Party has also hailed Friday’s Supreme Court judgement. National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement in Abuja, said by this judgement, Abure has been confirmed as the authentic national chairman.

Nigeria’s the better for it — LP NCC

Speaking in another breath, the Secretary of the Labour Party National Caretaker Committee (LPNCC), Senator Darlington Nwokocha, explained that the verdict is a significant victory not only for the LP but also for Nigeria’s democracy. He said, “This ruling is a monumental victory for the Labour Party and, more importantly, for the future of Nigeria’s democracy.