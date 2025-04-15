Labour Party directorate refutes HURIWA’s claim on Abure

Julius Abure

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Labour Party has firmly rejected allegations by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) that its National Chairman, Julius Abure, is illegally occupying office.

The party described the claims as baseless and misleading, insisting that Abure’s position remains legitimate and unchallenged by any Supreme Court judgment.

In a statement signed by Marcel Ngogbehei, Director General of the Labour Party’s Directorate of Mobilization and Integration, the party clarified that Abure was duly elected during the Labour Party’s National Convention held on March 27, 2024.

..Ngogbehei emphasized that the convention was conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act, making the election outcome valid and binding.

“The referenced Supreme Court judgment did not in any way challenge or override the decisions made at that convention,” Ngogbehei stated, addressing HURIWA’s claims directly.

HURIWA had earlier accused Abure of disregarding a definitive Supreme Court judgment that allegedly nullified his claim to the chairmanship.

However, the Labour Party dismissed this assertion, stating that no such ruling exists to challenge Abure’s position. The party criticized HURIWA for spreading misinformation and urged the group to seek proper legal counsel before making public pronouncements.

“It is both surprising and disappointing that an organization that claims to advocate for rule of law and democratic principles would issue such a misguided position,” Ngogbehei added, expressing the party’s frustration with HURIWA’s stance.

The Labour Party warned that such misleading statements could fuel political tensions and promote institutional disobedience. It reaffirmed its commitment to internal democracy, lawful processes, and party unity, calling on stakeholders to avoid actions that could undermine democratic governance.

“The Labour Party remains committed to internal democracy, lawful processes, and the unity of our great party,” Ngogbehei maintained, reiterating the party’s dedication to maintaining order and integrity.