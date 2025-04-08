Labour Party accuses NLC of blackmailing INEC, security agencies over planned attacks on party offices

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by Comrade Joe Ajero, of attempting to blackmail the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to justify a planned attack on LP offices across the country. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, issued a statement in Abuja on Tuesday evening, raising concerns about the NLC’s actions.

Ifoh condemned recent statements from the NLC leadership, which allegedly threatened to attack Labour Party offices nationwide. He emphasized that while the party initially considered ignoring the threats, it felt compelled to respond to assure its members of the LP’s commitment to protecting its offices and resisting any form of intimidation.

The Labour Party described the NLC’s threat as an attempt to exert pressure on INEC and security agencies to act improperly. Ifoh also referenced a Supreme Court ruling on political party leadership, stating that the court had made it clear that it had no jurisdiction over internal party matters, including leadership disputes. He further pointed out that the Labour Party’s leadership transition in March 2024, which followed due process, was in line with the party constitution and the Electoral Act.

The party also clarified that its legal actions were not related to leadership disputes but were instead aimed at compelling INEC to provide an uploading code for the Ondo State governorship election. Ifoh noted that the LP had previously warned the NLC against convening unauthorized meetings, especially in Umuahia, and dismissed the decisions made in such meetings as invalid.

Ifoh highlighted the NLC’s history of aggressive actions, including a 2024 incident when the union forcefully entered the LP national headquarters and removed valuables, which was reported to the police. He alleged that the recent threat to attack LP offices had been leaked by some members of the NLC.

The Labour Party spokesperson criticized Ajero for politicizing the NLC and failing to focus on the welfare of workers. He also called on the NLC president to leave unionism and join politics, as he believed Ajero was no longer fit to hold the position.

The LP further clarified that there was no trade dispute with the NLC, pointing out that there were no NLC staff employed by the party, and thus, the union had no legitimate grounds for any industrial action. The party warned that any attempt to attack its offices would be met with legal action and a mobilization of its members across the nation for self-defense.

Ifoh concluded by stating that if the NLC disregards security agencies and continues with its threats, the LP would seek protection from security forces and take necessary steps to resist any illegal actions.