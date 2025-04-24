Kwara South, fertile ground to discover qualified technocrats – Traditional rulers, others

Chairman of Traditional Rulers and Leaders of Thought in Kwara South Sir(Dr)James Ayeni sitting at the middle behind the table and other members after the press conference in Ilorin on Thursday.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The people of Kwara South and other stakeholders under the aegis of Traditional Rulers and Leaders of Thought in the senatorial district of the state have described the zone as a fertile ground to hunt for, and discover highly qualified technocrats, politicians of integrity , and men and women of integrity.

Speaking at a press conference in Ilorin on Thursday, its Chairman and Secretary, Sir(Dr)James Ayeni and Professor Abiodun Afolayan , respectively, in the address made available to journalists,spoke on the sideline of seven sumptuous appointments given to people of the zone by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We can say with humility that Kwara South is a very fertile ground to hunt for and discover highly qualified technocrats, politicians of integrity, men and women of great skills who can stand tall and be counted among the best in the world.”said it’s Chairman,Ayeni in the address .

Ayeni said that appointments so far made by President Bola Tinubu conform with and take cognizance of the federal character principles and urged the president to,”graciously keep an eye on kwara south with a view to obliging us with more appointments.”

He also pointed out that the appointments into public offices depicted Tinubu’s sense of equity, fairness and justice,”by these appointments, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has demonstrated that he belongs to all Nigerians, irrespective of region, religion or ethnicity”, the people said.

Kwara South leaders, who said that the President was always guided by political clairvoyance and sagacity, added that the attributes guided him in “discovering talents, able hands and putting round pegs in round holes”.

They also said that Kwara South district had benefitted from the fair and equitable distribution of appointments across the country, and, thus, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu.

“The appointment of our children from Kwara South into various offices has rekindled our sense of belonging in the Nigerian Project”.

They said, adding that, “The President can, therefore, be rest assured of our unwavering support for his administration and our unflinching loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

“Those appointed are:-

1) Prince Abdul-Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General/Minister of Justice.

2). Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari, Group CEO, NNPCL

3). Prince Sunday Fagbemi, Chairman Governing Board, National Cereals Research

Institute, Badeggi Niger State.

4). Professor Wale Suleiman, Chairman Governing Council, Federal University of

Health Sciences, lla-Orangun.

5). Engineer Nurudeen Adeyemi Balogun, Member, Board of Directors of TETFUND

6). Mr. C. 0. Adebayo Jnr., MD, National Agricultural Development Authority.

7). Barr. Lanre Fálolá, Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission.

Chief Ayeni also used the occasion to disabuse minds of some people criticising beneficiaries of the FG’s appointments by saying they are from other zones of the country, and not Kwara state.

The political leader said that Kwara state has 70% of Yoruba speaking population, adding that the criticism was borne out of ignorance.

Kwara South leaders also commended efforts of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in facilitating the appointments and also for attracting some federal and state projects to the zone.

Meanwhile, the people called attention of the federal government to the deplorable conditions of some roads in the area, especially, the Ilorin-Omu Aran-Egbe road, appealing to the government to rehabilitate the road to assist socioeconomic development.