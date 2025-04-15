Kwara NSCDC nabs 45-year-old man for alleged sodomy of teenage boys

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has arrested a 45-year-old vehicle spare part dealer, Ganiyu Kehinde, for allegedly engaging in acts of homosexuality and the defilement of two teenage boys in lpata-Oloje area of Ilorin.

According to the statement issued by the Spokesperson of the command Ayoola Sola to journalists in Ilorin on the development, “The incident was reported at the Gender Unit of the Command on the 14th of April, 2025, by the parents of the victims and concerned members of the community, who alleged that the suspect had been involved in repeated homosexual acts with two teenage boys (names withheld), aged 15 and 19.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victims with monetary gifts, giving them ₦500 on separate occasions after having carnal knowledge with them.

“The victims further disclosed that the suspect sexually assaulted them through anal intercourse multiple times, both at his residence and in an uncompleted building located in Oko-Olowo area, Ilorin.”

“The victims are currently undergoing medical and psychological assessments to support their recovery and the ongoing investigation,” the statement added.

The spokesman also noted that while the suspect denied all allegations of sexual penetration, he admitted allowing the boys to sleep on his chest, describing the interaction as harmless.

The suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the ongoing investigation in accordance with legal provisions.