Kwara govt arraigns 5 suspected killers of College of Education student

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—The Kwara State government, yesterday, arraigned five suspected killers of a final year student of the state College of Education, Ilorin, Hasfoh Lawal, before the state high court.

Recall that the incident occurred February 10, 2025, when the prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello was arrested at his residence at Offa garage area of Ilorin, Kwara State capital, where the dismembered body of his girlfriend, Hafsoh, was allegedly found in his room.

He was arrested and interrogated by police at the Kwara State police command, following which the suspect was initially arraigned in a magistrate’s court in the state.

The state government subsequently took over the case for the sake of diligent prosecution.

The prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello and four other defendants, Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhydeen, Jamiu Uthman and AbdulRahman Jamiu were present in court yesterday.

The defendants brought before the court on a five-count charge were accused of conspiring and engaging in the removal of deceased body parts, draining her blood and being in possession of human parts and blood.

They all, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences preferred against them.

The prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello is solely accused of raping the deceased, an offence punishable under section 283 of the Penal code CAP P4, Laws of Kwara State.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Senior Ibrahim led the prosecution team in yesterday’s proceeding.

All the other defendants but the prime suspect had legal representation at the proceeding. Abdulraman Bello was represented on a pro bono basis.

Trial judge, Justice Hannah Ajayi directed that the defendants be remanded at the Oke Kura prison and adjourned the case till May 7, for commencement of trial.