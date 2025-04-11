Kwara community holds nationwide prayer for new NNPC boss, Ojulari

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Oke-Ode community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has organised a special nationwide and diaspora prayer session for the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari.

The prayer, which held simultaneously across Nigeria and in countries where indigenes of Oke-Ode reside, was aimed at seeking divine guidance, abundant wisdom, and protection for the new NNPCL boss as he undertakes his national assignment.

In Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the session took place at the Ansarudeen Mosque along Taiwo Road where the Chief Missioner of the Oke-Ode Muslim Community, Ilorin branch, Alhaji AbdulRauf Balogun, led the prayers.

Special prayers were also offered for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, asking for divine direction in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking after the prayer, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Prof. Nurudeen Sikirulahi, who is also the Arogun of Oke-Ode Land, thanked President Tinubu for appointing a son of the community to such a strategic national position.

Prof. Sikirulahi urged Engr. Ojulari to study the operating terrain, understand the socio-economic realities of the country, and remain mindful of the expectations of Nigerians.

“We are hopeful and praying that he will do well and be a good ambassador of his family and Oke-Ode land at large,” he said.

Also speaking, an aunt of the new GCEO, Alhaja Sidikat Aliyu (née Ojulari), described him as a hardworking and experienced professional who is well-suited for the role. She prayed to Almighty Allah to grant him the wisdom and strength needed to excel.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Oke-Ode Muslim Community in Ilorin, Mustapha Ayoku Babatunde, said the community chose to organise a prayer session rather than a celebration to emphasize the importance of divine guidance in all human endeavours.

President Bola Tinubu recently appointed Engr. Bayo Ojulari to replace Mele Kyari as the head of the NNPCL, making him the first indigene of Kwara State to occupy the top position at the national oil company.