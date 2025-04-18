Kogi Central Youths condemn attack on Natasha’s family home, demand urgent investigation

The Say No to Violence in Ebiraland (SNTVE), a leading peace advocacy group in Kogi Central Senatorial District, has strongly condemned the recent armed invasion of the family home of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group has called on the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to urgently investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a statement issued on Friday, SNTVE described the attack as a calculated attempt by sinister forces to destabilize the region, warning that the assault poses a serious threat not only to Senator Natasha and her family, but also to Nigeria’s already fragile democracy.

“This brazen act of violence is an alarming sign of the growing insecurity in our nation. It is a direct threat to the life of Senator Natasha, her family, and the democratic values we hold dear,” the group stated.

Speaking on behalf of SNTVE, Hon. Abdulrazak O. Mamman expressed deep concern over the attack and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation.

“We are calling on the Inspector General of Police and heads of security agencies to leave no stone unturned in identifying and prosecuting those behind this criminal act. Justice must be served to restore public confidence in our security system,” Mamman said.

The group commended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for her courage and unwavering commitment to truth and justice, noting her resilience in the face of increasing intimidation and harassment.

“We applaud Senator Natasha for her unwavering bravery and strong will to stand by the truth, even in the face of escalating challenges. We urge her to remain focused and undeterred,” the statement added.

SNTVE reassured the senator of the full support of the people of Ebiraland, affirming the group’s commitment to stand with her and her family during this difficult time.

The organization also urged the federal government and all relevant security agencies to immediately beef up protection around Senator Natasha and her family to prevent any further attacks.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join us in condemning this heinous act and to demand swift and decisive action. The future of our democracy depends on safeguarding those who speak truth to power,” the group concluded.

The attack on Senator Natasha’s family home has sparked widespread outrage across Kogi State and beyond, with increasing calls for federal authorities to address the growing trend of politically motivated violence.