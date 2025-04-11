Kogi Central constituents sue Akpabio, Senate over Natasha suspension

File: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

By Henry Ojelu

KOGI—A group of constituents from Kogi Central senatorial district has dragged the Senate President, Senator Godswil Akpabio and the Senate before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, challenging the suspension of their elected representative, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, from the Nigerian Senate.

The constituents include, Ovavu Iliyasu, Isah Otini, Onivehu Amoto, Isah Mediant, Ogunmola Samuel, Umar Oyiza, Megida Sadiq, Siyaka Akinlade, Michael Ademola and Ananyi Omeiza.

In the suit on their behalf by the law firm of Femi Falana & Co, the applicants are seeking multiple declarations, including that their right to political participation under Article 13(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights has been violated.

They argue that the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months unlawfully denies them representation in the National Assembly.

The litigants maintain that only the electorate has the authority to determine their representative’s tenure, and that the respondents, which include Senate authorities, acted beyond their powers in suspending the Senator.

They are asking the court to set aside the suspension and compel the Senate to immediately restore all of the Senator’s rights and privileges.

Additionally, the applicants are requesting an injunction restraining the Respondents from taking any further actions that may infringe on their constitutional right to representation.

Part of their prayers include, “An injunction restraining the respondents whether by themselves, their servants, agents, officers or otherwise howsoever from carrying out any acts or omissions which may result in the contravention or likely contravention of the fundamental rights of the applicants.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.