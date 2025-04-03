Kogi Central constituents commend INEC for recognizing 208,132 signatures

…Say It’s Proof Kogi Central Has Abandoned Natasha

…Vow to Proceed With Recall, Fine-Tune Process

Constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District have expressed gratitude to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for validating 208,132 (43.86%) signatures in their petition to recall the suspended lawmaker representing the district, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Despite mobilizing more than the required 50% plus one threshold of registered voters, the constituents acknowledged that INEC’s validation of 43.86% still confirmed that the people of Kogi Central had turned their backs on the embattled senator.

“Apparently, INEC canceled not less than 35,000 signatures at the administrative stage,” the constituents said in response to INEC’s statement on the recall process.

In a statement signed by Salihu Habib on behalf of the petitioners, the constituents reaffirmed their commitment to recalling Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and vowed to continue engaging INEC within the framework of the Constitution and electoral regulations.

“We will liaise with INEC to demand transparency in handling our petition. We have full confidence in the Commission’s ability to ensure the recall process is not subjected to ambiguity or administrative opacity,” the statement read.

The petitioners also thanked INEC for disproving skeptics who questioned the authenticity of their petition.

“We appreciate INEC for confirming that the majority of Kogi Central is with us and that we did not stage a fake crowd like a desperate, embattled lawmaker,” they added.

Insisting that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recall was “non-negotiable,” they cited alleged misconduct and divisive politics as reasons for their action.

“We are resolute in restoring dignified and collaborative representation to Kogi Central. We will no longer tolerate a senator who says and does anything just to stay politically relevant,” they said.

They also criticized a recent rally held by the senator, accusing her of making inflammatory statements that could destabilize the country.

“The entire nation watched as she made reckless comments, attempting to create tension between the North and the South. How can any responsible leader claim that other parts of the country are sabotaging Kogi State and the North simply because LNG plants are located elsewhere?”

The petitioners vowed to explore all lawful and constitutional means to ensure their voices were heard and respected.

“After God, power belongs to the people,” they declared.