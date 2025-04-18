Klopp ‘happy’ in new job despite Real Madrid rumour – Agent

Jurgen Klopp is “very happy” in his current post at Red Bull despite rumours linking him to a return to management with Real Madrid, his agent said Friday.

The former Liverpool manager became Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer in January, taking care of a stable of clubs including RB Leipzig, the New York Red Bulls and Bragantino in Brazil.

Real Madrid’s quarter-final elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Arsenal this week has led to speculation manager Carlo Ancelotti is headed for the exit at the end of the season.

German media reported that Klopp was one of the names that the Spanish giants want to take over in the Bernabeu dugout.

Asked about the rumours, his agent Marc Kosicke said 57-year-old Klopp was enjoying his new job.

“Jurgen is very happy with his new role with Red Bull,” Kosicke told Sky Deutschland.

Also speaking on Friday, RB Leipzig coach Zsolt Low said he “could not imagine” Klopp moving to Real Madrid, adding the German was “very happy in the job.”

Low praised Klopp’s impact, saying “he’s shown that he can bring a club together, a group of 40, 50, 60 people, and take them with him.

“He adds incredible value with his experience, his human quality and his energy.”

In a 23-year career as a top-flight manager with Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz, Klopp left each club of his own accord, a rarity in coaching.

“No matter where he’s been, he’s given 100 percent,” Low said, adding, “Regardless of where he is, he’s stayed and done the job. It’s important to him to make a clean exit.”

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is considered a leading candidate for the Real Madrid job. Alonso, a former Madrid player, said Friday it was “not the time” to discuss his future.

