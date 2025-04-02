Killings, kidnapping: Angry residents shut major roads in Otukpo

•Cattle ranching requires phased approach —MACBAN

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Major streets in the ancient town of Otukpo, the headquarters of Benue South District, were, yesterday, taken over by angry residents who came out in large numbers protesting against the increasing cases of kidnappings and killings in the area.

The protesters who marched through the streets chanting war songs and making demands blocked most of the major roads leading into the town from other parts of the state.

Though peaceful, the protesters demanded urgent action from the government and security agencies to address the worsening insecurity in the town and its environs.

One of the protesters who claimed to be a youth leader in one of the Council Wards disclosed that they were forced to take to the streets to register their anger after security agents failed in their responsibilities to ensure the security of lives and property in the town.

He said: “Otukpo is no longer safe, we cannot sleep with our two eyes closed, our communities are being attacked almost on a daily basis by herdsmen and nothing is being done about it. People are being killed by armed men and no one is saying anything. No arrest is being made and people are now living in fear. A lot of people have fled their homes for fear of being killed because the attacks are becoming frequently.

“Only yesterday (Monday) at Asa 2, one Akatu Onche popularly known as Okakpo ka Achumedo was shot and he died this morning. How can we continue like this as if we do not have a government.

“That is why we are in the streets today to register our anger and call on the state government to wake up to its responsibilities to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the people.”

Reacting to the development in a statement by his Media Adviser, Emmanuel John, the Senate Minority Leader and lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Abba Moro, expressed worry over the worsening insecurity in the town and urged the government and security agents to take urgent action to address the situation.

Part of the statement read, “Senator Moro is greatly worried about the rising insecurity in Otukpo and condemns, in very strong terms, the recent killings and kidnappings in the town.

“Senator Moro says the people behind the heinous crime are doing Otukpo town a serious disservice, being the headquarters of the Idoma nation, and charges government at all levels and security agents to rise up to their constitutional responsibilities with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the crime and nipping it in the bud.

“He insists that Nigerians have the rights to live and move about freely without fear of harassment, stating that lives and property of the people must be protected.

“He sends his heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in cold blood and wishes those kidnapped safe return to their loved ones.”

We’re not against ranching —MACBAN

Meanwhile, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has said the transition from the known tradition of walking long distances with cattle to modern ranching would require phased approach.

Speaking during a panel session on Conflict Resolution and Security in Livestock Management on the second day of the Livestock Summit held in Makurdi, MACBAN’s President, Baba Ngelzarma, represented by the Secretary, Bello Gotomo, said the association had nothing against ranching.

Voicing his concerns over the issue of open cattle grazing amid Nigeria’s growing population, Ngelzarma noted the need for modernization in cattle breeding but stressed that “transitioning from traditional pasturing to modern livestock management requires a phased approach.

He said “We cannot abandon pasturing overnight; it’s a step-by-step shift. We recognize that moving cattle as we did in the 1960s is outdated, and we pastoralists are prepared to adopt modern livestock production methods.”

While herders were not opposed to it, the high cost of establishing and maintaining ranches posed a significant challenge, Ngelzarma advised the government to “create a level playing field for herders and provide ranches tailored to our local context. Importing models from New Zealand or Brazil won’t work overnight. Trekking animals long distances is also difficult for us.

He disclosed that MACBAN was in discussions with the Minister of Livestock Development to secure village reserves equipped with essential infrastructure, including water, market access, veterinary services, and dairy equipment for the purpose of ranching.

While reiterating the commitment of the association to fostering peace and harmonious coexistence in Benue State the MACBAN President noted the need for dialogue and mutual understanding between cattle herders and local communities.

He emphasized that peace was a prerequisite for national development noting that combating the issues of strained relationships was a collective duty, “and dialogue remains the best path forward.”

He reiterated MACBAN’s position against the destruction of farmlands, emphasizing that both farmers and herders contribute to the nation’s economy noting “farmlands and cattle are national assets. Farmers sell their produce, and herders sell their cows, all for the benefit of the country. The change we seek is attainable, but it requires a shift in attitude.”