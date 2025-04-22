Killings: Govs say states under siege; claim reserves, forests taken over

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

…As death toll in Good Friday’s herders’ attack in Benue rises to 72

…Protest rocks Plateau over incessant killings

…Danjuma’s call for self-defence may lead to anarchy, says Jigawa’s Gov Namadi

LAGOS — Governors of Benue and Plateau states, Hyacinth Alia and Caleb Mutfwang, yesterday raised alarm over the siege laid by killer herdsmen and bandits to their states, asking the Federal Government to urgently intervene to stop unending killings in their domains.

While Governor Alia said armed herders had laid siege to his state, his counterpart in Plateau, Mutfwang, said bandits had taken over all the grazing reserves and forests in his state, killing his people.

Recall that both states have, in the last one month, lost close to 300 persons, killed by killer herders and bandits, with property worth billions of naira destroyed.

These came on a day Jigawa State governor, Umar Namadi, in apparent response to the call by former Defence Minister, Lt.General Theophilus, Danjuma, retd, on Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits, said such call will lead to anarchy.

While the death toll in last Thursday and Friday’s attacks in Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue State has risen to 72, angry Christian leaders and other faithful yesterday stormed Plateau State’s Government House, demanding an immediate end to the senseless killings of innocent citizens by suspected Fulani bandits.

The attack on the two LGAs came a few days after similar attacks on Ikobi, Asa 2, Otobi-Akpa, Emichi, Okpomaju and Odudaje communities in Otukpo LGA which claimed about 30 lives, with many sustaining severe injuries, while several properties were also burnt by the rampaging herders.

Besides, communities in Kwande LGA also came under sustained attacks by the marauders who daily kill locals and take over the communities unrestrained.

Speaking while giving an update on the attacks, Governor Alia urged the Federal Government to step into the situation and end the activities of the killer herders in the state.

He said: “Last night, we got wind again that three dead bodies were recovered from Katsina-Ala axis of the state, which means that the entire space out there is under siege again.

“We are under siege as a state, we are under attack, and those who are attacking us must have a face, must have an aim, and must have a drive. They come, they drag people out, they kill to occupy. This is extremely unacceptable.

“Barely three weeks ago, we had attacks in Otukpo, Benue South District, 13 dead bodies were recovered from that attack.

“This is a siege, barely one and half months ago, we did not have it easy to repel the terrorists in Kwande axis. So if this is not a siege, what is it?

“The Federal Government must up its game in our support and in fighting this insurgency. It is targeted, I mean it is planned and is religiously being executed.

“They are terrorists, period. We strongly believe that their aim is to grab land. A terrorist is a terrorist, irrespective of his ethnicity or his religion. Criminality is criminality, period.”

The governor appealed for support, assuring of his determination to end insecurity in the five worst hit LGAs of the state within the shortest possible time.

He also advised the people of the state to always avail security agencies information that can help them act decisively to tackle any form of insecurity in their communities.

“If you hear something, say something, it will enable the security agents to move out there and repel the invaders,’’ Governor Alia said.

Bandits take over state’s grazing reserve, forests

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang at a stakeholders’ meeting at Government House in Jos yesterday, raised the alarm that bandits had taken over grazing reserves and forests in the state, killing people and destroying properties.

The governor, who noted that almost all the 17 LGAs in the state are plagued by insecurity, told the stakeholders, comprising ethnic, political, and religious leaders, said: “You are aware of the events of the last three weeks, which have once again pushed our state to the front burner of national discourse, unfortunately for the wrong reasons.

“Two days after being sworn-in, I convened a security council meeting. We engaged in a lot of discussions with communities and their leaders. Things calmed down until we woke up to a ruthless attack on 2023 Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and into Boxing Day in Bokkos that claimed not less than 150 lives in one fell swoop.

“From January 2024 till February 2025, even though there were sporadic incidents here and there, we did not experience anything close to the magnitude of what has recently occurred, first in a community called Ruwi in Bokkos, and then it spread to other parts.

“Just over 10 days ago, it extended into Bassa Local Government Area. At the last count, we have probably lost well over 100 people.

“In Bassa, I’m told the community documented all the attacks and deaths that took place from 2015 to date. Many would be shocked to learn that nearly 3,000 people were lost, particularly in the Miango axis.

“There is no senatorial zone in this state that is without its share of conflict. In Wase, for instance, a grazing reserve was developed as far back as the days of Northern Nigeria, that area has been inaccessible.

“Kanam has also come under siege. The intelligence we are getting from Pandam (Qua’an Pan LGA) is very disturbing; it has become a haven for kidnappers and a sort of stock exchange for ransom transactions. Many of the kidnappings that took place in Shendam have also been linked to Pandam.

“Bokkos and Mangu have been severely hit, particularly in the last two years. The crisis has even spread into Pankshin. Kanke is not spared either, reports of kidnappings there are becoming alarming.

“In the northern none, perhaps the only local government that might appear relatively calm is Jos North. But that does not mean Jos North has been spared. One of the most dangerous cultic groups, Sarasuka, operates there, and we have been trying to tackle them. That cult group has taken many lives.

“Border communities in Jos South have come under tremendous siege recently, not to mention Riyom and Barkin Ladi that have experienced long-term instability. In essence, Plateau is under siege. Why us? Who is behind this? Where are they coming from? Who is sponsoring them? What is their aim?

“We must rise together and ensure that this blessed land God gave us is preserved and that we maximize the blessings embedded in it. While I am open to suggestions, because I don’t possess a monopoly of wisdom, I also believe we have a duty to speak up.

“When I came on board, the dominant narrative at national and international levels was that Plateau is suffering from a clash between farmers and herders. I ask you, sir, is that true?

“How can bandits occupy the Wase grazing reserve, and someone calls that a clash?

‘’How can they be in forests in Kanam, and someone says it is a clash? When it happened in December 2023 in Bokkos, when gunmen attacked defenceless communities with sophisticated weapons on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, what clash was that?

“Isn’t it time we all unite to reject this falsehood? I look forward to the day when, regardless of religion or ethnicity, any of us is attacked and we all speak with one voice, saying: what is happening on the Plateau is nothing short of genocide perpetrated by terrorists.”

Mufwang lamented that many advisers might want to “mislead President Bola Tinubu into believing we are the aggressors, or that we are intolerant but we must come together. This is the time to hold one another’s hands, not throw each other under the bus.”

Protest rocks Plateau over killings

The governor’s meeting with stakeholders held as angry Christian leaders and other faithful yesterday stormed Government House to denounce the incessant killings in communities and demanded an immediate end to the senseless killings of innocent citizens by suspected Fulani bandits.

The hundreds of protesters, dressed in black, red, and white, and led by Plateau State chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, the President of the Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN, Rev. Amos Mohzo; the Plateau State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Pastor Dunga Gomwalk; and the President of the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam, demanded an end to the recurring attacks and killings in the state.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions conveying their messages, as they marched towards the Government House, demanding urgent action by government and security agencies to end the wanton destruction of lives and property across their communities.

One of the protesters, Gyang Dalyop, told newsmen: “We are not happy over the continuous attacks and killings by gunmen in our communities. That’s why we have come out again to protest these happenings.”

Another protester, Hannatu Philip, urged government to take immediate action to prevent the situation from worsening, stressing that the violence must be addressed urgently before it escalates further.

Addressing the protesters, the COCIN President, Rev. Mohzo said: “The Church Denominational Leaders Forum on the Plateau strongly condemns the unprovoked, horrific, barbaric, and persistent attacks on innocent communities.

“These unconscionable acts of brutality represent a grievous violation of human rights and a stain on our national conscience.

“Christians today have come out in large numbers to once again demonstrate our unity as we grieve in righteous indignation.

‘’We have done so peacefully. We protest these renewed killings as a mark of honour for the dead, a call to end all killings by armed men and other killers operating in all states in Nigeria, and to cry out for justice.

“These colours: black, red, and white represent a visible symbol of our mourning (black), a clarion call to end the killings (red), and peaceful resistance to impunity (white).”

Danjuma’s call for self-defence’ll lead to anarchy — Gov Namadi

Also yesterday, Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State disagreed with former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence, Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma’s remarks that Nigerians should defend themselves due to growing rate of insecurity in the country, especially armed herders- engineered killings, among others.

Recall that General Danjuma, retd, had weekend, called on Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits and marauding herdsmen.

But Governor Namadi in an interview on Channels television’s Sunrise Daily programme, said: “He (Danjuma) is a very senior security person but if he says that citizens should be allowed to defend themselves, I think you are causing anarchy.

‘’He (Danjuma) is a very senior security person and should be respected and his words need to be analysed.

“The government is doing its best in the security architecture and arrangement. What we did in Jigawa is paying off but if you allow people to defend themselves, you will cause crisis, especially between the farmers and herders.

“When we came in, we employed a lot of strategy and strategists. We also engaged the traditional rulers, set up standing committees to talk to the people. And the people have understood that fighting or killing themselves is not important. We have not reached the level of asking people to defend themselves.’’

The governor also disclosed that most states are embracing state police, noting that it will address security challenges in the country.

He said: “The idea of state police is still on, states are indicating their interest. In fact, most of the states indicated their interest that state police is something that is possible and needed.

“At the level of the National Economic Council, I’m sure they are working on it and it will come to light.”